Warframe: Tau, the newest major update for Warframe, has set the date for December 9th

This comes alongside a brand-new devstream showing off the expansion

Tau includes the brand-new city of Fornax, the latest warframe and more

Warframe: Tau, the newest upcoming expansion to the hit hack-and-slash action game Warframe, is set to be its biggest since Warframe: 1999. Coming packed with new social hubs, a new warframe and more, developer Digital Extremes have revealed even more in their latest devstream, including a December 9th release date.

Of course, for many of you, the headlining addition being showcased is the newest warframe joining the game's already expansive roster. Kullervo Prime boasts high-damage, high-risk manoeuvres and arrives alongside the Rauta Prime heavy shotgun and Victrica Prime heavy blade, two great new weapons to add to your arsenal.

For the greater goo- whoops, wrong Tau

But for the rest of you, a new warframe is merely small potatoes in comparison to the other major addition in the upcoming expansion. Fornax is an interconnected social hub, and consists of three major areas, offering new missions as you battle the mafia-like organisations running the ringed city.

You'll also be able to jump into a new side story that allows you to uncover the criminal conspiracy running throughout Fornax. Digital Extremes promises some exciting story reveals, not to mention plenty of rewards to earn as you play through the story.

With Warframe up for a potential Game Award for best community support, and its release on mobile for Android earlier this year only strengthening the argument for Digital Extremes being an award-winner, there's a lot to look forward to for fans of the Tenno in December!

It'll be a while before Warframe's newest expansion lands on mobile. So if you need something to tide you over, why not see what else is making waves on mobile by checking out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? Featuring a host of exciting new releases we think are worth a look.