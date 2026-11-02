Waframe's new Tau expansion announces launch date for this winter

Warframe's hotly anticipated Tau expansion is set to launch this winter

Digital Extremes have confirmed a winter release window

Tau opens a whole new sector to explore, first introduced in the Old Peace update

It seems as if many games nowadays are promising major, paradigm-shifting expansions. We saw it with RuneScape: Reignited, a semi-standalone version of the hit MMORPG, to bring in a new wave of players. But whereas Jagex eventually had to backpedal on their planned spinoff ecosystem, Digital Extremes' new Warframe: Tau expansion looks set to be a true game-changer.

The core selling point of Warframe: Tau is that this is a new, expansive single-player narrative to jump into, that sees the long-dormant Tau sector opened for exploration. The sector itself was already explored in the Old Peace update, but now you'll be able to see what's happened to it in the aeons since.

The greater good... Wait, wrong Tau

Warframe: Tau is also set to introduce the 67th playable Warframe with Brysko, who'll be instantly available to players via either the marketplace or unlocked through gameplay. A noir detective-style character with an inner monologue voiced by Matt Mercer, he'll serve as the central character to the new single-player narrative of Tau.

Tau will also allow you to unlock new versions of fan-favourite cooperative modes, including a new survival mission on the Fornax moon of Perita. You'll also find a brand-new social hub to explore with Manifold 90-BF, with plenty of new characters to meet and secrets to uncover.

All this new space to uncover, including the crime world of Fornax, certainly indicates Warframe: Tau will live up to its game-changing hype. But if you want to judge for yourself, you'll just have to play it when Warframe: Tau lands this December for all platforms!

In the meantime, if you want to take the weight off and relax ahead of such a jam-packed expansion, we've got some suggestions. Why not dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what selections we think are worth playing?