Ironclad: Battle Tank is an upcoming top-down arcade roguelike coming to Android

Step into the turret of the last remaining tank and take on the Iron Fleet

Battle your way to the Citadel and the ultimate challenge: the massive war machine called Dominator

What do you do when all hope seems lost, and you're the only one left? Well, clearly you go all out in your tracked war machine and hope to take the enemy down before they do the same to you! And that fast-paced, heavy metal experience is precisely what top-down tank sim Ironclad: Battle Tank promises to provide.

Ironclad: Battle Tank is as straightforward an experience as you can get, and about as subtle about it as, well, a tank. You play as the last lone machine in the fight against the Iron Fleet. Dropped behind enemy lines, each run pits you against bosses in your fight to reach the Citadel and the enormous Dominator that guards it to try and end the war once and for all.

Go heavy or go home

While it is a roguelike, Ironclad doesn't seem to be a Survivors-like, as you do still need to take an active hand in targeting enemies. Even so, most upgrades will offer automatic abilities, meaning your focus is squarely on evading your enemies and outflanking them as you blast your way through the forces of the Iron Fleet.

Ironclad: Battle Tank is a refreshingly simple concept for a mobile game, and one that really feels like a throwback to the days of arcade vehicle sims like the Desert Strike series.

Currently in closed alpha, Ironclad: Battle Tank is expected to land on Android sometime in 2027, with no current plans in place for iOS. But watch this space, because if Ironclad turns out to be a rock-solid (metal-solid?) take on the genre, we'll be sure to inform you when it hits iPhone!

If you want something new to play right now, though, then you'll be glad to know our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week is now live. Featuring some of the most interesting releases from the last seven days that we think are worth checking out!