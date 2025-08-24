Go Go Muffin codes (August 2025)

: August 24, 2025 - new code added

Are you eager to find the latest Go Go Muffin codes? Then you're in the right place, as I've shared every single code that's currently available, so you can find them all right here and redeem them before they expire!

I had the pleasure of playing a similar game a long time ago, and that's exactly what drew me to this one - that, and the codes that give you lots of resources to help you boost your skills and get plenty of Gold. Furthermore, from these Go Go Muffin codes, you'll get some free Stellarite, so why not redeem them ASAP?

Let's check them out!

Active Go Go Muffin codes (Global)

MUFFINWEEK36 - Stellarite x100, Melomon Summoning Selection x1 (new!)

Stellarite x100, Melomon Summoning Selection x1 (new!) MUFFINWEEK35 - Stellarite x100, Rune Characters x100

Stellarite x100, Rune Characters x100 MUFFINWEEK34 - rewards

rewards MUFFINWEEK33 - Stellarite x100, Mount Ticket Selection Pack x1

Stellarite x100, Mount Ticket Selection Pack x1 MUFFINWEEK32 - Stellarite x100, Melomon Summoning Selection x1

Stellarite x100, Melomon Summoning Selection x1 MUFFINWEEK31 - Stellarite x100, Rune Characters x100

Stellarite x100, Rune Characters x100 MUFFINWEEK30 - Stellarite x100, Recharge Crystal x3

Stellarite x100, Recharge Crystal x3 MUFFINWEEK29 - Stellarite x100, Energy x100

Stellarite x100, Energy x100 MUFFINWEEK28 - Stellarite x100, Recharge Crystal x5

Stellarite x100, Recharge Crystal x5 yk7wf2qe3wdgs - Stellarite x100, Rune Character x100

Stellarite x100, Rune Character x100 muffiin0303 - rewards

rewards WEEKEND2025 - Stellarite x100, Rune Character x100

Stellarite x100, Rune Character x100 LUCKSNAKE2025 - free rewards

free rewards MUFFINWEEKEND - Stellarite x100, Star Selection Pack II x1

- Stellarite x100, Star Selection Pack II x1 GoDanManREAL - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold

- 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold TimaeuSSMuff - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold

- 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold GOGONattoYT - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold

- 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold VANOSSMUFFIN - 5 Dye, 1k Raw Material, 20k Gold

- 5 Dye, 1k Raw Material, 20k Gold DUALBLADE - Dual Blade (outfit)

- Dual Blade (outfit) MUFFIN555 - 50 Stellarite, 300 Raw Material, 10k Gold

- 50 Stellarite, 300 Raw Material, 10k Gold MUFFIN - 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String

- 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String MUFFINGOGO - 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String

- 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String MUFFINCREATOR - 50 Pet Food, 10k Gold, 100 Star EXP

- 50 Pet Food, 10k Gold, 100 Star EXP SUPERMUFFIN - Super Muffin (outfit)

- Super Muffin (outfit) TIMAEUSSGOGO - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold

SEA-only codes

LUCKYMUFFIN

HAPPY2025

MUFFINBUDDY

GOANDRAST

GOGONattoYT

GOBLACKKUNG

WILDCATMUFFIN

MUFFINGIFT

LEINXCEEDGO

GOMRSILVER

GOKITNGAI

GOGOMUFFINOS

OHBIGZMUFFIN

JONATHAN

CHUMKEVIN

BEJOPROGO

INTUITIONERGO

GOGOHAVOC

BANGSKOT

PUDDINGKAT

MUFFINTOP

GOLOWGRAGE

APOLOGIZECHGO

TLPMUFFIN

GOGOKAIROS

GOGOMUFFINTIG

Some of these codes are either expired on Global or are active only on the SEA server. If you play on it, I recommend you give them a try!

How to redeem codes in Go Go Muffin

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon (in the top left corner of the screen).

Tap on your (in the top left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Open the Settings .

: Open the . Step 3 : Select the Redeem Code option (mid-bottom).

: Select the option (mid-bottom). Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit Confirm.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:

The rewards for all the codes you've successfully redeemed will be sent to your mailbox, which can be found in the Camp > Mailbox. If you check it too quickly, the rewards might not have arrived yet, so give it a couple of seconds. In fact, it can take up to a minute. It's a stealth patience test, apparently.

How to get more codes in Go Go Muffin?

The new codes are typically released on the game's social media pages, like their Facebook page, but sometimes content creators will get exclusive codes (as you can see in the list above). We regularly check for new codes and add them here, so you can always have the latest Go Go Muffin codes as fresh as they come!

