Go Go Muffin codes (August 2025)

Are you eager to find the latest Go Go Muffin codes? Then you're in the right place, as I've shared every single code that's currently available, so you can find them all right here and redeem them before they expire!
I had the pleasure of playing a similar game a long time ago, and that's exactly what drew me to this one - that, and the codes that give you lots of resources to help you boost your skills and get plenty of Gold. Furthermore, from these Go Go Muffin codes, you'll get some free Stellarite, so why not redeem them ASAP?
Let's check them out!
Active Go Go Muffin codes (Global)
- MUFFINWEEK36 - Stellarite x100, Melomon Summoning Selection x1 (new!)
- MUFFINWEEK35 - Stellarite x100, Rune Characters x100
- MUFFINWEEK34 - rewards
- MUFFINWEEK33 - Stellarite x100, Mount Ticket Selection Pack x1
- MUFFINWEEK32 - Stellarite x100, Melomon Summoning Selection x1
- MUFFINWEEK31 - Stellarite x100, Rune Characters x100
- MUFFINWEEK30 - Stellarite x100, Recharge Crystal x3
- MUFFINWEEK29 - Stellarite x100, Energy x100
- MUFFINWEEK28 - Stellarite x100, Recharge Crystal x5
- yk7wf2qe3wdgs - Stellarite x100, Rune Character x100
- muffiin0303 - rewards
- WEEKEND2025 - Stellarite x100, Rune Character x100
- LUCKSNAKE2025 - free rewards
- MUFFINWEEKEND - Stellarite x100, Star Selection Pack II x1
- GoDanManREAL - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold
- TimaeuSSMuff - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold
- GOGONattoYT - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold
- VANOSSMUFFIN - 5 Dye, 1k Raw Material, 20k Gold
- DUALBLADE - Dual Blade (outfit)
- MUFFIN555 - 50 Stellarite, 300 Raw Material, 10k Gold
- MUFFIN - 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String
- MUFFINGOGO - 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String
- MUFFINCREATOR - 50 Pet Food, 10k Gold, 100 Star EXP
- SUPERMUFFIN - Super Muffin (outfit)
- TIMAEUSSGOGO - 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10k Gold
SEA-only codesSome of these codes are either expired on Global or are active only on the SEA server. If you play on it, I recommend you give them a try!
- LUCKYMUFFIN
- HAPPY2025
- MUFFINBUDDY
- GOANDRAST
- GOGONattoYT
- GOBLACKKUNG
- WILDCATMUFFIN
- MUFFINGIFT
- LEINXCEEDGO
- GOMRSILVER
- GOKITNGAI
- GOGOMUFFINOS
- OHBIGZMUFFIN
- JONATHAN
- CHUMKEVIN
- BEJOPROGO
- INTUITIONERGO
- GOGOHAVOC
- BANGSKOT
- PUDDINGKAT
- MUFFINTOP
- GOLOWGRAGE
- APOLOGIZECHGO
- TLPMUFFIN
- GOGOKAIROS
- GOGOMUFFINTIG
How to redeem codes in Go Go MuffinTo redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon (in the top left corner of the screen).
- Step 2: Open the Settings.
- Step 3: Select the Redeem Code option (mid-bottom).
- Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit Confirm.
The rewards for all the codes you've successfully redeemed will be sent to your mailbox, which can be found in the Camp > Mailbox. If you check it too quickly, the rewards might not have arrived yet, so give it a couple of seconds. In fact, it can take up to a minute. It's a stealth patience test, apparently.
How to get more codes in Go Go Muffin?The new codes are typically released on the game's social media pages, like their Facebook page, but sometimes content creators will get exclusive codes (as you can see in the list above). We regularly check for new codes and add them here, so you can always have the latest Go Go Muffin codes as fresh as they come!
