Warframe announces launch for Nintendo Switch 2 alongside its latest all-platform update

The Shadowgrapher is set to arrive this month

Warframe's latest major update has been announced alongside its Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Our cousins over on Switch will soon join iOS and Android fans in enjoying Warframe's hit gameplay

Follie, the newest Warframe, boasts a bizarre, ink-themed powerset for you to dig into

With its fast-paced sci-fi hack-'n-slash action, Warframe has been a major hit on PC, console and now even on mobile. And fans over on Nintendo Switch 2 will be the latest to get their hands on it, but more pertinently for us, that launch also coincides with the latest major multiplatform update for Warframe!

Hot off the heels of Warframe launching for Android, we've got news that the latest major update will take the form of The Shadowgrapher, arriving on March 25th. It'll feature the latest Warframe in the form of Follie, an ink-themed warrior with a bizarre design and even odder powers.

As if to demonstrate that, one of the newest additions in this update will be the limited-time mode Follie's Hunt. You'll need to avoid Follie in this 4v1 asymmetric horror, all while filling in their uncompleted paintings and avoiding hazards in order to carry the day.

Follie and the Ink Machine

It's set to be a hectic few months for Warframe, what with TennoCon 2026 around the corner and ticket sales already live for this hit event. You'll also want to tune in for Operation: Atramentum this coming April 2nd to the 23rd, letting you nab both new cosmetics and those returning from previous operations.

There are also new customisation options with Atragraphs, the latest wave of TennoGen cosmetics and a variety of new social features. You'll be able to gain extra rewards from playing with Clanmates, exclusive matchmaking and weekly missions. All of which, I'd wager, gives you good reason to check in this March for the latest update from Digital Extremes for Warframe!

