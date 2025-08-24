Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

In Girls Frontline 2: Exilium, there are quite a few codes to help you get some additional resources, and if you are eager to check them out, this guide will give you everything you need in one place!

As exciting as it was for me to play the first GFL, I was just as disappointed when I had to play on the Haoplay server - but that's all down to the region, I suppose. Regardless, in this article, you will find all the codes that currently work in the game, so no matter which server you're coming from, there will be some GFL2 codes for you to redeem.

Active Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes (Haoplay and Darkwinter)

LABORDAY - 100 Collapse Pieces, 1 Access Permission, 2 Next-Gen Memory Stick (Darkwinter)

100 Collapse Pieces, 1 Access Permission, 2 Next-Gen Memory Stick (Darkwinter) GOLDENWEEK - 100 Collapse Pieces, 1 Access Permission, 2 Next-Gen Memory Stick (Haoplay)

100 Collapse Pieces, 1 Access Permission, 2 Next-Gen Memory Stick (Haoplay) V6WQV8MZ4F - 1 Core

1 Core 7QBZVX6U3H - 100 Collapse Pieces

100 Collapse Pieces VZZPLR6LEM - 50 Collapse Pieces

50 Collapse Pieces 1YRBAKERY - rewards

- rewards WHITEDAY - 100 Collapse Pieces, 2,000 Sardis Gold, 2,000 Combat Reports, 2,000 Analysis Blueprints

- 100 Collapse Pieces, 2,000 Sardis Gold, 2,000 Combat Reports, 2,000 Analysis Blueprints GFL2SPRING - 50 Collapse Pieces, 5,000 Sardis Gold, 5,000 Combat Reports, 5,000 Analysis Blueprints (darkwinter version)

- 50 Collapse Pieces, 5,000 Sardis Gold, 5,000 Combat Reports, 5,000 Analysis Blueprints (darkwinter version) SNAKE2025 - rewards (Haoplay server only)

rewards (Haoplay server only) HAPPY2025 - 5000 Combat Report, 5000 Analysis Blueprint, 50 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Sardis Gold (Haoplay and DW)

- 5000 Combat Report, 5000 Analysis Blueprint, 50 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Sardis Gold XMASGIFT - 50 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Sardis Gold, 5000 Combat Report, 5000 Analysis Blueprint (Haoplay and DW)

- 50 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Sardis Gold, 5000 Combat Report, 5000 Analysis Blueprint GFL2XMAS (DW server only)

DC100K (DW server only)

GFL2DC (DW server only)

GFL2ITASHA (DW server only)

ELMOLIVE - 200 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Combat Reports, 5000 Analysis Blueprints, 3000 Sardis Gold, 2 Access Keys (DW server only)

200 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Combat Reports, 5000 Analysis Blueprints, 3000 Sardis Gold, 2 Access Keys OMNGKTWN - 200 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Combat Reports, 5000 Analysis Blueprints, 3000 Sardis Gold, 2 Access Keys (DW server only)

200 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Combat Reports, 5000 Analysis Blueprints, 3000 Sardis Gold, 2 Access Keys GFL2LAUNCH (DW server only)

GF2EXILIUM (DW server only)

GFL2BHOB - 100 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Sardis Gold, 3000 Combat Report (Haoplay server only)

100 Collapse Pieces, 5000 Sardis Gold, 3000 Combat Report GFL2GIFT (DW server only)

GFL2OTS14 (DW server only)

GFL2SUOMI (DW server only)

GFL2REWARD (DW server only)

1203GFL2 (DW server only)

GFL2GIFTME (DW server only)

GFL2DOLLS (DW server only)

GFL2A2C9LF (DW server only)

Expired

ELMORADIO I SUMMERCAFE I ELMORADIO IED638PF8ED | 83PCW6M7KB | HALFANNI | DRAGONBOAT | DOLLSGIFT | 416HOLIDAY | 404RETURN | IAMPERFECT | A8L5AJB8DZ | ALLFOOLDAY | 9Q6S7T8UE2 | RQNMH4ZWC4 | VALENTINE | HA0Y6QCW2B | VEKWF3UB | GWFPM4BU8Z9X | EA3GVCM54 | ????SUOMI1205 | ULLRID1205 | GLASSISLE

How to redeem codes in GFL2?

Step 1 : Open your Profile (Settings (bottom left corner) > Personal Information).

: Open your Step 2 : Select the Redeem Code option.

: Select the option. Step 3: Type in your code and then hit Apply.

To redeem the codes, just follow these simple steps:

The rewards are sent to your in-game mailbox, which can be accessed on the Navigation screen (the robot on the bottom left side of the screen), then opening the envelope on the top right (Mailbox).

How to get more codes in Girls Frontline 2

Why are my GFL2 codes not working?

We usually find new Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes on the game's official social media accounts or Discord server; however, if you don't feel like scrolling through everything every single day, you can simply follow this page. We add new codes as soon as they're released, so you are always up to date with the latest ones, regardless of the server you play on!In case some of the GFL2 codes you entered are not working, and trust me, I've been there too, that could simply be because of the server you play on. The codes are server-exclusive, and that's why I added that piece of additional information next to each code. I currently play on Haoplay, so I'm well aware there are a lot more codes on the DW server.

You can additionally try to switch servers, and I found a useful Reddit post sharing every server and platform the game is currently available on, so hopefully that will help you too!