- checked for new codes

Do you want the latest active Summoners War: Lost Centuria codes? Then look no further, because you're in the right place. We've got a list of all the active codes available in the game right now, so if you want to check them out, let's dive right in.

Perceptive players will find Summoners War codes on our website already, but these are related to Sky Arena. You could also find Cookie Run Kingdom codes, Idle Heroes codes and a lot of others on our pages. Don't hesitate to search for other games you're playing in the top right corner, you'd be surprised what you can find in our archive!

Currently working Summoners War: Lost Centuria codes

There are no active codes at the moment

Expired

2022SWLCHBD

HELLO2022

SEP09NEW

LCSAYSSEEYOU

SHOWDOWNS2

SWLCSUMMER21

SWLCEN426

SWLCEN675

SWLCEN963

SWLCEN675

SWLCEN871

SWLCSeason3UP

At the moment, these are all the Summoners War: Lost Centuria codes available. They are not case sensitive, so make sure you redeem them ASAP because they have an expiration date.

The game's developers don't put out new codes very often, so it's important to redeem them before their expiration date since they often give a lot of useful items, such as Crystals (premium currency) and Books, to name a few.

How to redeem codes in Summoners War: Lost Centuria?

In order to redeem your coupon codes, follow these steps:: Tap on the News button (on the left side).: Make sure you're in the Event tab, and scroll all the way to the bottom of the page.: Tap on the Coupon Exchange Shop option.: Type in your code and then tap on Enter.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so don't forget to claim them and enjoy!

Since we don't get new codes often, we're doing our best to keep an eye on the Lost Centuria social media accounts and update this list at once, whenever a new coupon code is released. If you're trying to stay up-to-date with the latest codes, you can always check back on this page!

But in the meantime, you can always take a look at our Summoners War: Lost Centuria tier list which will help you pick some of the best heroes you can play right now!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Artur Novichenko