War and Magic codes (May 2026) - Because all's fair in, well, war and magic

Let our War and Magic codes help you across this fantasy-themed 4x strategy, as you build and defend your base, battle enemies and work closely with your alliance.

Everyone loves a good freebie, right?

War and Magic: Kingdom Reborn is a 4x strategy game in which you battle mythic creatures and enemy forces and upgrade your castle-eque base. Like most others in the genre, you’ll need to collect large amounts of wood, gold, and other resources to keep your civilisation in tip-top shape.

Luckily, there's a handy gift code system here too, allowing you to nab vital supplies, such as gold and Speedups.

Active War and Magic Codes

VIP666 – Resource U-Pick Pack x10, 1hr Speedup x20 1hr Construction Speedup x20, 100 Gold x5

– Resource U-Pick Pack x10, 1hr Speedup x20 1hr Construction Speedup x20, 100 Gold x5 VIP999 - Resource U-Pick Pack x10, 1hr Speedup x20 1hr Construction Speedup x20, 100 Gold x5

- Resource U-Pick Pack x10, 1hr Speedup x20 1hr Construction Speedup x20, 100 Gold x5 WAMnJ4tW0 – 10 Specialty Refreshing Stones x3, Advanced Summon Stone x2, 10 Stamina Points x10, 500 gold x1

– 10 Specialty Refreshing Stones x3, Advanced Summon Stone x2, 10 Stamina Points x10, 500 gold x1 WAM5gRf19 – 10 Specialty Refreshing Stones x3, Advanced Summon Stone x2, 10 Stamina Points x10, 500 gold x1

Expired

HAPPY2026WM

HEROPOWER

KINGDOM2026

LOVEWAM26

LUNAR2026WM

SPRINGWM26

WAMANNIV7

WAM2026APR

WAM777

WAM888

WAM9K4m7B

How to redeem War and Magic Codes

Step 1: Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner

Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner Step 2: Tap Settings, then Pack Code. A drop box will open, revealing a text box and a redeem button.

Tap Settings, then Pack Code. A drop box will open, revealing a text box and a redeem button. Step 3: Type any active code into the text box and hit redeem

Type any active code into the text box and hit redeem Step 4: Back on the main screen, tap Mail in the lower right corner

Back on the main screen, tap Mail in the lower right corner Step 5: Open the letter titled “Redeem code” and tap Collect

The process is simple enough. Just follow these steps:

While you can start using gift codes right away, you won’t be able to access your mail to collect your rewards until you finish the 8th and final tutorial chapter. Don't worry, though. Rewards you’ve redeemed before gaining access to your mail will be there once you complete the tutorial.

If a code doesn’t work, be sure to check for typos and extra spaces. Or make things easier on yourself and just copy and paste them directly from this list. You can keep up with all the latest by following War and Magic’s official Facebook page, or just bookmark this article and check back often, as we update our lists frequently.

If you want to nab freebies for more of your favourite mobile games, you may want to check out our lists of Neverness to Everness (NTE) codes and Magic Chess: Go Go redeem codes.