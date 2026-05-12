Magic Chess: Go Go redeem codes (May 2026)

Do you enjoy playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang? Then you should check out the latest game from its creators. It's called Magic Chess: Go Go, and it's pretty similar to Teamfight Tactics. And no, it's not about chess.

In this auto-battler, you have to win matches in which you use your coins to draw heroes before placing them on the battlefield. Strategy is key here, as you have to keep synergies in mind. You can also upgrade your fighters with specific equipment, or simply by merging them when you have copies of them.

The developers are continuously adding new content in the form of seasons, Commanders, skins, or limited-time events. And if you struggle to create the perfect lineup, you can also check out the recommended ones.

Sometimes, strategy is not enough to win, though. That's why the developers have added a redeem codes feature in Magic Chess: Go Go. If you're looking for them, you're in the right place, as you'll find a complete list of active codes below. We'll also add instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE MAGIC CHESS GO GO CODES

There are currently no active codes.

EXPIRED CODES

There are currently no expired codes.

How to redeem Magic Chess: Go Go codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Finish the tutorial. It only takes a few minutes

Step 3: Click on your Profile icon (on the upper left side of the screen)

Step 4: Click on Settings (on the upper right side of the screen)

Step 5: Click on Redemption Code

Step 6: Enter your code and redeem it.

The process is fairly simple. Here are your step-by-step instructions:

How to find more codes?

To get more codes, you should try following the game's official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X . You can also bookmark this article since we will update it often!

And I'm sure you have multiple games on the go at once. So, why not redeem these Last Z: Survival Shooter codes or Neverness to Everness codes?