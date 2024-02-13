Bullet Heaven game Wanted Shadows is making the jump to mobile

The 'bullet heaven' title is coming to iOS later this year

The publisher Crescent Moon Games previously worked on Super Slime Rush

Pre-registration for iOS is now open

Wanted Shadows, a 'bullet heaven' game in the vein of perennial hit Vampire Survivors, will make the jump from Steam to iOS later this year. Radhood Games originally created it and is being published by Crescent Moon Games, who also worked on the 3D platformer Super Slime Rush and have worked with the original developer and Conradical Games to bring the fast-paced survivors-like to iPhone.

But wait a minute, what is a 'bullet heaven' when it's at home? Well, if you're confused, think of a 'bullet hell' title where the challenge is to dodge the projectiles fired at you, often in enormous waves. A bullet heaven game meanwhile would be something like Vampire Survivors which of course prominently challenges you to 'become the bullet heaven'. Basically, bullet heaven is where the major threat on the screen is you!

Wanted Shadows puts you in the shoes (or wings?) of a group of monsters fighting off hordes of demons to hold onto their territory. While it's similar to many other titles in Survivors-like genre, Wanted Shadows has a unique art style and flashy visual effects that fall outside the usually pixel-art influences seen in the genre.

And it's something that Wanted Shadows excels at, judging by the gameplay showcased by Crescent Moon, Conradical and Radhood games below for their original Steam release date.

Want to find out about more Survivors-like, bullet heaven games? Well, you can keep up to date on all of them right here on PocketGamer.com. Why not check out our guide on the best characters for Vampire Survivors? Or check out our overview of the bullet-hell roguelike Against the Endless? You can find all this and more right here on PG.com.

You can pre-register for Wanted Shadows on iOS by using the store link below.