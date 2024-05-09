Magic Jigsaw Puzzles developer ZiMAD release Spotify playlist for Mental Health Awareness Month

The playlist is inspired by their hit puzzle game

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles developer ZiMAD have released a Spotify playlist for Mental Health Awareness Month

The playlist was created by community poll asking players for their favourite relaxing songs

It's available to listen to now on Spotify

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles developer ZiMAD has released a Spotify playlist commemorating Mental Health Awareness Month with a selection of songs chosen through a community poll. The playlist is open for the public to listen to and features a selection of relaxing songs that the developer hopes can help listeners and players alike relax.

It's not the first time that Magic Jigsaw Puzzles has had content for the purpose of promoting Mental Health Month. Last year the game, which focuses on puzzles (surprisingly enough) included a number of new puzzle levels themed around it.

Slow news day, eh? Well, in fairness what ZiMAD is doing isn't exactly unusual, and it's interesting to see an example of working with their community to select music suitable for relaxation. We don't think this is going to have a seismic effect on the mental health of many people, but it's a nice thought. More interesting is the intersection of puzzles, which are often used to relax and exercise the mind, and music. Not exactly incredibly deep, but still interesting.

The only thing that might disappoint fans is that there isn't any music from the game itself included on the Spotify playlist. So hopefully sometime in the future avid listeners of the soundtrack might hear more of it added to platforms like Spotify.

