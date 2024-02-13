Subway Surfers CEO releases new book to fight climate change

SYBO's CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig has launched a new book

Gaming for Good aims to raise awareness of climate change

Subway Surfers' player base can help boost the numbers on awareness

SYBO's CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig has just launched a new book titled Gaming for Good, which aims to spread awareness of climate change and what we can do to fight the good fight. With SYBO's claim to fame being Subway Surfers, the aptly titled book is hoping to leverage the game's popularity to inspire the gaming industry to take action.

Gaming for Good is co-authored by Jude Ower, who is the Founder and CEO of Playmob. With more than three billion active gamers across the globe, players can, if we work together, do our part to help combat climate change. The book showcases more of this initiative with interviews from Phil Spencer (EVP of Gaming, Microsoft), John Hanke (CEO, Niantic), Robert Antokol (CEO & Founder, Playtika), Rob Small (President & Co-Founder, Miniclip), Tamzin Taylor (Head of Play Partnerships, Google), and other industry heads.

Subway Surfers currently boasts a 150M+ player base as well as an impressive 9-million TikTok follower count. This should hopefully become a springboard for players to take action, which is reflected in SYBO's recent partnership with J Balvin. Each purchase during the collab helps to offset carbon emissions.

In the meantime, are you on the hunt for more freebies you can score within the game? Why not take a look at our list of Subway Surfers redeem codes to get your fill?

If you're keen on joining in, you can do so by downloading Subway Surfers on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.