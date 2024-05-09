Another Eden lets you search for wandering cats and collect cat stamps in latest update

Obtain Majestic Furballs and grab cool gear

Yakumo's Another Style and his Sidekick Kumos are joining in

3,000+ Chronos Stones up for grabs

Other 5-star characters available

WFS has announced a new update for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, welcoming Yakumo's Another Style and his Sidekick Kumos to the fray. Version 3.7.10 also adds fresh content in the form of the Cat Scratchbook, where you can score some Key Cards and Chronos Stones on top of the 3,000+ Chronos Stones up for grabs within the 7th-anniversary campaign.

In the latest update to Another Eden, you can look forward to discovering clues on a hunt for wandering cats to earn in-game goodies in the Cat Scratchbook - a fun little quirk you can expect from an RPG with a cat in its title. Simply pay a visit to the Spacetime Rift once you've cleared Chapter 25 of the Main Story to access the Scratchbook.

For every kitty found, you'll get a special stamp, and hitting a certain number will help you obtain Majestic Furballs. These, in turn, can be used to redeem gear and other prizes at the Cats' Saucer. Additionally, simply progressing through the Main Story will earn you some 5-star characters, which is still part of the game's 7th-anniversary campaign.

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun of the latest update, you can do so by checking out Another Eden on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info