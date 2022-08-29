Valkyrie Force codes for batteries, Growth Milk, Gold and more (August 2022)

: August 19, 2022 - Added 1 new code

If you've been looking for some new and working Valkyrie Force codes, then you're in the right place. This article will give you all the latest codes so you can claim a bunch of Diamonds, milk, gold, and a lot of other useful resources to help you upgrade your Valkyries and form a strong team.

Currently working Valkyrie Force codes

Popsicle - New!

Expired

obonlantern

backflipcat

wearebbf

AyamGoreng

Zipcodeday

Seafarer

Juneteenth

RedRose

Dunsmoke

Quyuanday

LBRD51

Family4ver

Mamaboy

WeLuvEarth

Greatfriday

Weworktoday

MarchJimmu

CatRespect

1stquarter

WhiteValen

EyouCat

ChocoRain

Familyday

Iloveyou

Olympic22

Puzzletime

Hugmyluv

Tigeryear22

Hathatday

PLSJJS67JID

NewYearNewMe

SQII94KD0K

MZIN445DW

JSNPLPQ909

2KSMW3IJW

AIQDPS21D

MiddleOctober

MerryXmas

SantaSock

SnowEyou

HBLovelyVictoria

HappyDecember

IsComing

XmasSong

PockyFight

MilosShake

TreatorTrick

Anappleaday

AWAK3NING777

Surveyxur

vfracademy

youtubesubs

instasubs

vfr777

nwfbfollow

VFXFunnelZTV

VFxTIKTOK

These are all the active codes for Valkyrie Force at the moment. Make sure to claim them ASAP because they are only valid for a fairly short while. Also, they're not case-sensitive, so feel free to type them in or copy them - whichever comes easier!

How to redeem codes in Valkyrie Force?

If it's your first time redeeming the codes, then simply follow the steps below! It's a really simple process and you will get your rewards in just a few seconds. Just make sure to finish the tutorial beforehand.: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.: Tap on the Settings tab.: Type in your code in the little grey box underneath the Music and SFX and then tap on the blue Claim button.: Head back to the main screen (Union) and open your mail in the upper right corner of the screen.

The rewards for any valid codes will automatically be sent to your inbox, and you can claim them anytime you want. Simple as that. Since you're interested in getting free rewards, maybe you'll be interested in our Idle Huntress codes, free spins for Coin Master which are updated daily, or promo codes for RAID: Shadow Legends?

If you want more Valkyrie Force codes, make sure to check back here regularly as we update this list as soon as we find a new code or event (since some events can give exclusive codes). So, don't go too far!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.