: August 29, 2022 - checked for new codes

Are you eager to learn how to get some more Crystals or Tickets in Idle Huntress? Then you're in the right place because this article is going to help you understand everything that you need to know in order to get as many gacha summons as possible and put together a powerful team.

Idle Huntress codes

IH100 - New!

jaganx

ih2022

Here you can find all active Idle Huntress codes that have been released to date. Don't worry if you don't see any active momentarily - they usually offer exclusive codes by completing some events or in-game tasks, so if you're not sure whether or not one such event is currently underway, we'll let you know!

What about the other codes?

You might see a number of other codes, but they don't work for a number of reasons. Firstly, a code must be 14 characters long. Secondly, they are from another game (we've also got them, they're the Idle Heroes codes and you can check them out too!).

How to redeem codes in Idle Huntress?

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select the little cog button (Settings).

Step 3: Tap on the Redeem Code button and type in your 14-digit code.

Step 4: After you typed in the code, tap on Confirm and enjoy your rewards.

How to get more Tickets and Crystals in Idle Huntress?

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow these steps:

Let's start with the tickets!

We all want to do as many gacha summons as we can, in order to get the S-tier characters. However, summon tickets are only awarded after completing certain quests or story chapters. If you want to really max out on the tickets, then you need to complete as many events as you can. There are some Rookie Training events that become available in the first 10 days of starting the game, and they are really great since they offer an SSR character and a plethora of other rewards (including tickets).

We've got an Idle Huntress tier list too, don't miss it!

What about the Crystals?

When it comes to Crystals (which are also used for summoning) the best way would be to try and rank as high as you can in the arena and tower each week because you'll be able to claim crystals from there too. Of course, don't neglect the usual quests because little by little you'll save up enough to do the event summons (limited character gacha, which cost 3k Crystals per 10x summons).

Don't miss out on:

Of course, there's also the premium alternative, and if you want to maximize your output by spending a few bucks, then I strongly recommend the following two options:

Growth Fund (for $9.99) which gives 1.2k to 1.5k Crystals for clearing each chapter, to a total of 22k Crystals.

Advanced Growth Fund (for $19.99) which gives you 2.5k to 3k Crystals for clearing each chapter, to a total of 45k Crystals.

Both of these options are pretty good, so if you plan on playing the game and spending some money, I definitely recommend them!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.