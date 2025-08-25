Valhalla Survival codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

Survival games are fun and sometimes difficult, but when they look as cool as Valhalla Survival, it's not hard to look past the difficulty each stage poses. To make things a little easier, we have collected all of the latest Valhalla Survival codes, so you can get your hands on some free Diamonds and even Summon Tickets to (hopefully) get some Gems or Equipment.

Just like in Survivor.io or Vampire Survivors, you're in charge of a hero, and your goal is to defeat all the hordes of enemies charging at you. As you kill them, you collect EXP, level up, and unlock new skills. With each new skill, you can also form combinations, and if you want to have an easier time dealing with the final boss for each stage, you should try to kill as many foes as you can in the given time.

That's all fun and games, but let's take a look at the latest codes.

Active Valhalla Survival codes

weekgift02 - 300 Diamonds, 10 Action Points

Expired codes

UPDJUNE18 - 500 Diamond, 5 Rare Weapon Ticket (expires July 31st)

GIFT100U - 1,000 Diamonds (expires June 30th)

JUNE2025 - 10 Glory Weapon Summon Ticket, 10 Glory Gem Summon Ticket (expires June 30th)

relics06

APRILEVENT - Diamond x500 (expires May 31st)

ifgm04 - Gold Pouch (1hr) x20, Whetstone Chest (1h) x5, Hero Growth Stone Box (1h) x5 (expires April 10)

quiz04 - Whetstone Chest (1h) x5, Blessing Gem Summon Ticket x20 (expires April 08)

Update031 - Gold x100,000, Hero Growth Stone Chest (4H) x1, Whetstone Chest (4H) x1 (expires April 15th)

SPRING2025 - 500 Diamonds (expires March 31st)

sweet0214 – 50,000 Gold, Hero Growth Stone Chest x1 (expires March 7th)

50,000 Gold, Hero Growth Stone Chest x1 (expires March 7th) oxquiz02

CHEERINGVS

PICKHERO01

JOINVS0121

How to redeem codes in Valhalla Survival?

Step 1 : Reach level 5+ (I don't recall the exact level; it could be 6) to unlock the Mailbox .

: Reach level 5+ (I don't recall the exact level; it could be 6) to unlock the . Step 2 : Open the fold-down menu and go to Settings .

: Open the fold-down menu and go to . Step 3 : Head to the Account Settings tab.

: Head to the tab. Step 4 : Select the Enter Coupon Code option.

: Select the option. Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

Alternatively, redeem the Valhalla Survival codes from the official website redemption page. Here you need to access the link, then type in your Account Number (Settings > Account Settings > Account Number > Copy) and type it in on the website together with your active coupon code.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game Mailbox, so you need to unlock it first and foremost, which is why you need to level up a little bit ahead of time. Since I've played the game quite a bit, I don't exactly recall the exact level you need, but I know you can't redeem the codes as soon as you start playing.

How to get more Valhalla Survival codes?

New codes for the game could be released on the game's official Facebook page or the game's Discord Server. Usually, new codes are released monthly, but sometimes we are treated to multiple codes in the same month.

Keep an eye on this page because we're adding new codes whenever we find some, so you won't miss a single reward!