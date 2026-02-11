Valhalla Survival adds the new Proving Grounds dungeon and story expansions in its latest update

Do you have what it takes?

Valhalla Survival just wrapped up its first anniversary celebrations last month, and it’s already moving into its next big update. Lionheart Studio has added a new Proving Grounds mode to the hack-and-slash roguelike, alongside fresh story content, limited-time events, and some surprisingly generous rewards that feel aimed at keeping the momentum going.

The headline addition here is Proving Grounds, a dungeon mode that dips into the roguelike side of things. After each stage, you’re given choices that can change how the rest of your run plays out, be it extra rewards, unexpected encounters, or a chance to regroup.

Rest areas may pop up mid-run, and you might even run into the black market NPC Embla, who offers relics and gear that can change your strategy. Even failure doesn’t kick you out completely, as you can jump back in with a different hero and build, which should make experimentation feel less punishing.

Outside of the new mode, the update pushes the story forward as well. Additional stages for chapter eight wrap up the Vanaheim arc, while a new chapter two scenario gives more context to the world’s lore, with future chapters set to arrive gradually.

There’s also plenty happening on the event side. The Valentine’s Day Bingo event runs until the 15th, letting you collect Coin Chocolates through missions and spin for rewards, while the Hidden Heretics’ Treasure Dungeon sticks around until the 25th with high-tier loot up for grabs.

Another big talking point is the debut of the Unique Mythic Weapon Exchange Ticket, the first time it’s been offered since launch, which alone will probably have long-time veterans logging back in.

