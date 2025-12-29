Valhalla Survival gets an introductory video for new players just in time for 2026

Time to jump in

Valhalla Survival has released an instructional video for new players

It goes over content including growth systems and raids, as well as how they work

For returning players it also offers an intro to some newer content not in the release version

As we head into the New Year, it's a time for resolutions. And while some of you may go for the big ones, like getting fit or quitting smoking, others may just decide they want to try something new. And if you want to dive into a fast-paced hack 'n slash ARPG, Valhalla Survival is one to consider!

Even better, in anticipation of an influx of new players, the good folks at Lionheart Studios have released a short but comprehensive new video guide to Valhalla Survival. At only three minutes and thirty seconds, it's not exactly as deep as our own Valhalla Survival beginners' guide, but it's a good start.

In particular, it also offers explainers of Hero Ascension System, Hero Skill Slots and Skill Boosters, which many of you will recognise as relatively new additions. According to the development team, this is also planned to be only the first in a potential series of future guides.

Survival instinct

The beginner's guide video for Valhalla Survival offers one of the key benefits and drawbacks of this genre. Valhalla Survival is undoubtedly a bit more unwelcoming to newer players than something like, say, Clash of Clans. And clearly Lionheart knows this, which is why I reckon this video will go a long way to improving the experience.

It'll be particularly useful for returning players, however. Because if you've already got a firm grasp of how Valhalla Survival works, this'll function as a great refresher and intro to some of the newer content.

