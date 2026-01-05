Valhalla Survival opens pre-registration for its goodie-packed first-anniversary event

Thriving

Valhalla Survival has opened pre-registration for its 1st anniversary event

The event will offer a suite of commemorative rewards

An upcoming login event also offers the hero Sveila for free

It's not unusual to have pre-registration news crossing my desk. Especially for upcoming major releases! But it's far less usual (though not unknown) for you to have to pre-register for an upcoming event, like Valhalla Survival's upcoming 1st anniversary event later this year!

Yes, Lionheart Studio have opened pre-registration for the reward-packed anniversary event, with a brand-new cinematic trailer to match. You'll be able to sign up via the official Valhalla Survival brand page. And you'll want to do so soon, considering that the 1st anniversary is right around the corner on January 21st.

As for what signing up gets you? Well, let's start with 1st anniversary Legendary Relics, a Commemorative Chest and 10 Holy Weapon summon tickets. You'll also be able to nab rewards in the upcoming login event featuring the hero Sveila for free and a legendary weapon.

On to Valhalla

I still feel that the pre-registration aspect is a bit of a gimmick. Considering I can't see many perks outside of getting the rewards dropped as soon as possible when the anniversary goes live. But for those of you who don't have to dig into our Valhalla Survival beginner's guide , I'm sure it makes sense.

It certainly demonstrates that Valhalla Survival has managed to keep itself popular, especially in areas like Korea, Taiwan and Japan, according to the developers. So here's hoping that this popularity continues and that we'll soon be onto the second and third anniversaries, especially if they manage to keep these kinds of rewards up in that time.

But there's a whole load of great online RPGs out there to try, even if you're one of those very demanding MMORPG fans. Don't believe me? Just dig into our comprehensive list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some of our picks in the genre.