Menu
News

Valhalla Survival's first anniversary festivities are here, with a new server, hero reworks, and lots of login bonuses

A happy first birthday indeed

Valhalla Survival's first anniversary festivities are here, with a new server, hero reworks, and lots of login bonuses
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Valhalla Survival
  • Fresh Thor server for new and returning players
  • Reworked starters Harald, Abella, and Siana
  • Plus a free Hero Shard Selection Box too

Lionheart Studio sure knows how to keep the anticipation going for Valhalla Survival, because not only have they made sure the hype is very much real with their pre-registration event last week, but they've also managed to lure us with an epic cinematic trailer to boot. 

The wait is over though, as the new server "Thor" has finally launched alongside all the first-anniversary festivities, plus fresh reworks for three starting heroes that'll no doubt shake up your lineup. It certainly seems like the hack-and-slash roguelike is making sure that there are no barriers to entry here, especially since newbies can easily jump into the action with the new server.

As for the aforementioned starting heroes, Warrior hero “Harald”, Sorceress “Abella”, and Rogue “Siana” offer pretty varied choices for you when it comes to your play style. Then, there's Chapter 7 of Nightmare Difficulty too - so if you're feeling confident and would love to give your battle prowess a test, you can take on formidable foes here to your heart's delight.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Of course, epic rewards are up for grabs in the “2026 Festival of Valhalla” event dungeon, as well as in the newly expanded Infinity Tower. Extra stages that go past previous floor limits are always compelling for endgame players, I bet - it's the best kind of dungeon renovation, isn't it?

Suffice it to say there's a whole bunch of stuff to look forward to, and if you happened to pre-register last week, you can now enjoy the fruits of your labour with the exclusive 1st Anniversary Legendary Relic, 1st Anniversary Commemorative Chest, and Holy Weapon Summon Tickets.

There's a guaranteed Legendary Weapon waiting for you upon logging in - you can even pick a hero of your choice with the free Hero Shard Selection Box that'll be given away. And if you'd love to give it a go, how about checking our Valhalla Survival guide first?

Valhalla Survival icon
Download now!
Valhalla Survival
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.