Valhalla Survival's first anniversary festivities are here, with a new server, hero reworks, and lots of login bonuses

A happy first birthday indeed

Fresh Thor server for new and returning players

Reworked starters Harald, Abella, and Siana

Plus a free Hero Shard Selection Box too

Lionheart Studio sure knows how to keep the anticipation going for Valhalla Survival, because not only have they made sure the hype is very much real with their pre-registration event last week, but they've also managed to lure us with an epic cinematic trailer to boot.

The wait is over though, as the new server "Thor" has finally launched alongside all the first-anniversary festivities, plus fresh reworks for three starting heroes that'll no doubt shake up your lineup. It certainly seems like the hack-and-slash roguelike is making sure that there are no barriers to entry here, especially since newbies can easily jump into the action with the new server.

As for the aforementioned starting heroes, Warrior hero “Harald”, Sorceress “Abella”, and Rogue “Siana” offer pretty varied choices for you when it comes to your play style. Then, there's Chapter 7 of Nightmare Difficulty too - so if you're feeling confident and would love to give your battle prowess a test, you can take on formidable foes here to your heart's delight.

Of course, epic rewards are up for grabs in the “2026 Festival of Valhalla” event dungeon, as well as in the newly expanded Infinity Tower. Extra stages that go past previous floor limits are always compelling for endgame players, I bet - it's the best kind of dungeon renovation, isn't it?

Suffice it to say there's a whole bunch of stuff to look forward to, and if you happened to pre-register last week, you can now enjoy the fruits of your labour with the exclusive 1st Anniversary Legendary Relic, 1st Anniversary Commemorative Chest, and Holy Weapon Summon Tickets.

There's a guaranteed Legendary Weapon waiting for you upon logging in - you can even pick a hero of your choice with the free Hero Shard Selection Box that'll be given away. And if you'd love to give it a go, how about checking our Valhalla Survival guide first?