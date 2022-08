Hey, traveller, we have some questions for you. Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Or are you simply interested in this handheld gaming console? Do you know what games await you in the second half of 2022? What about 2023?

If you're interested in learning about all the upcoming games for Nintendo Switch in 2022 and 2023 then this article is definitely for you. Every new year means new ideas and new games. As a result, there are more and more exciting titles waiting for you, such as roguelikes, sports games, board games, and many other genres.

We have prepared a list of these upcoming games and their release dates, as well as titles that will come out in 2022 and 2023 but currently don't have a set launch date. Without any further ado, let’s start our list of all of the upcoming games for Nintendo Switch in 2022 and 2023!

SEPTEMBER 2022

ANNO: Mutationem – September 1

Chenso Club – September 1

Gerda: A Flame in Winter – September 1

Onsen Master – September 1

Ooblets – September 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – September 2

Lego Brawls – September 2

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness – September 2

Please, Touch The Artwork – September 3

Circus Electrique – September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley – September 6 (Early Access)

Mozart Requiem – September 6

TemTem – September 6

Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating – September 7

BPM: Bullets Per Minute – September 8

Game Type DX – September 8

Tower Princess: Knight's Trial – September 8

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School – September 8

NBA 2K23 – September 9

Splatoon 3 release date – September 9

The DioField Chronicle – September 10

Little Orpheus – September 13

XIII Remake – September 13

Svoboda 1945: Liberation – September 13

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – September 15

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder – September 15

Dungeons 3 – September 15

Foretales – September 15

Trinity Trigger – September 15

Wayward Strand – September 15

Accident – September 16

Melatonin – September 16

Return To Monkey Island – September 19

Amnesia: Later X Crowd – September 20

Amnesia: Memories – September 20

Jack Move – September 20

Rage of the Dragons – September 20

Scrap Riders – September 20

Beacon Pines – September 22

BIRFIA – September 22

Bullet soul infinite burst – September 22

No Place For Bravery – September 22

OneShot – September 22

Piofiore: Episodio 1926 – September 22

Potion Permit – September 22

Serial Cleaners – September 22

The DioField Chronicle – September 22

Dreamworks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms – September 23

Midnight Fight Express – September 23

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – September 23

Hokko Life – September 27

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures – September 27

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection – September 27

Moonscars – September 27

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero – September 27

Brewmaster – September 29

Little Witch Nobeta – September 29

Pathfinder: Warth of the Righteous (Cloud Version) – September 29

Post Void – September 29

Railgrade – September 29

Airoheart – September 30

Blade Assault – September 30

FIFA 23: Legacy Edition – September 30

Lemon Cake – September 30

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix – September 30

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris – September 30

OCTOBER 2022

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo – October 4

Let's Sing ABBA – October 4

Overwatch 2 release date – October 4

NAIAD – October 6

NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition – October 6

Chaos;Head Noah / Chaos;Child Double Pack – October 7

L.O.L Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL – October 7

No Man’s Sky – October 7

Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge – October 7

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief – October 11

Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia – October 13

WRC Generations – October 13

Saint Kotar – October 14

Dragon Ball: The Breakers – October 14

Figment 2: Creed Valley – October 15

A Plague Tale: Requiem – October 18

Them's Fightin' Herds – October 18

Aery - Last Day of Earth – October 20

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope release date – October 20

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships – October 20

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef – October 20

New Tales from the Borderlands – October 21

Persona 5 Royal – October 21

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – October 25

A Winding Path – October 27

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD – October 27

Signalis – October 27

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits – October 28

Bayonetta 3 release date – October 28

Charon’s Staircase – October 28

MIDNIGHT Remastered – October 31

NOVEMBER 2022

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch – November 1

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – November 2

Ghost Song – November 3

Harvestella – November 4

Sonic Frontiers – November 8

Tactics Ogre: Reborn – November 11

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch – November 15

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – November 17

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – November 18

Reknum: Fantasy of Dreams – November 21

Ship of Fools – November 22

A Light in the Dark – November 30

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – November 30

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – November 30

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – November 30

DECEMBER 2022

Witch on the Holy Night – December 8

Dragon Quest Treasures – December 9

Akai Katana – December 15

A Guidebook of Babel – December 31

Chained Echoes – December 31

HeatWave – December 31

Jitsu Squad – December 31

Lover Pretend – December 31

Paradigm Paradox – December 31

Project Buramato – December 31

Toy Soldiers – December 31

UPCOMING NINTENDO SWITCH GAMES IN Q4 2022

Bittersweet Birthday

Castle of Shikigami 2

CHUCHEL

Clinically Dead

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

Cosmic

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Curse of the Sea Rats

Dark Fracture

Dark Renaissance

Datenshi

Dead Fury

Death Cathedral

Demon Throttle

Dordogne

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version

Dynacat

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate

Elements

EVERSPACE 2

Fading Afternoon

Fallback

Fallen City Brawl

Fantasy Network

Farm Mechanic Simulator

Maquette

Mia and the Dragon Princess

Moo Lander

My Fantastic Ranch

Raji: An Ancient Epic - Enhanced Edition

Shatter Remastered Deluxe

Snake Man's Adventure

Spy Bros.: Pipi & Bibi DX

The Creepy Syndrome

The Pathless

The Rumble Fish 2

Underground Garage

UNDETECTED

As you can see, the Nintendo Switch games on this list do not have exact release dates yet, but they are due to be released in 2022.

2023 is not yet here, but it has something to offer for players. For the most part, these games do not have exact dates, so we've listed them by quarter. We will update the list as soon as the release date is known.

JANUARY 2023

Disgaea 7 – January 26

FEBRUARY 2023

Chef Life - A Restaurant Simulator – February 2

Blanc – February 28

Q1 2023

God of Rock

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Labyrinth of Zangetsu

Mato Anomalies

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered

SAMURAI MAIDEN

SPRING 2023

Blazing Strike

Teslagrad 2

JUNE 2023

Ages of Cataria

RoboCop: Rogue City

Q2 2023

Chef RPG

Freedom Planet 2

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

SUMMER 2023

Calme

Freedom Planet 2

EXPECTED TO COME OUT IN 2023

Anonymous;Code

Another Crab's Treasure

Bare Butt Boxing

BIOMORPH

Chants of Sennaar

COCOON

Demonschool

Dungeons 4

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Gloomhaven

Gunbrella

Kona II: Brume

Kukoos: Lost Pets

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2

Metal Slug Tactics

Minecraft Legends

Mon-Yu

Moonstone Island

Moving Out 2

Noob - Les Sans-Factions

Norn9: Var Commons

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open

Path of Titans

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Pocket Bravery

Pups & Purrs Pet Shop

Roadside Assistance Simulator

SacriFire

Sea of Stars

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

SHINORUBI

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Songs of Glimmerwick

Spells & Secrets

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

STAR WARS: Hunters

Super Bomberman R 2

Super Zoo Story

Syberia: The World Before

The Devil Within: Satgat

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

Thief Simulator 2

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh

Toy Sports

Tray Racers!

UFO Robot Grendizer

And that concludes our list of all upcoming games for Nintendo Switch in 2022 and 2023. We hope you have found a game you like and you have already pre-ordered it to be among the first to enjoy it.