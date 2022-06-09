Top 25 best roguelikes and roguelites on Nintendo Switch

There are no better options when it comes to Switch roguelike games

updated the list with download links and review links.

We're arguably at peak of Switch roguelikes right now, with a fresh procedurally generated treat seemingly hitting the eShop every other day.

But roguelikes and roguelites are inherently more resistant to the strains of repetition than most genres. Indeed, making repetition interesting is kind of in their DNA.

The terms are named for the seminal 1980 game, Rogue. This game combined procedurally generated dungeons with a punishing permadeath system, which together made every attempt feel like a fresh and meaningful adventure.

Modern games that stick closely to the original Rogue template - including the turn-based movement and combat - are known as roguelikes. But increasingly over the years, we've seen more roguelike games, which are taking the randomly generated levels and permadeath and apply them to new genres.

The ultimate list of Switch roguelike games

The Switch eShop is bursting at the seams with both. Indeed, Nintendo's wondrous hybrid feels like the spiritual home of the roguelike / roguelite, with its inherent portability and indie-friendly nature.

Have we missed your favourite roguelike games on Switch from our list? Let us know in the comments below, and when you are done with this one, we'd recommend the list of best Switch RPGs!

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.