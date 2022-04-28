Top 10 best board games for Nintendo Switch

Friends can't hang out during the pandemic, luckily there are board games for Nintendo Switch

Updated on: April 28th, 2022

Back before the time of video games on Nintendo Switch and other platforms, there were these things called board games! Tabletop board games are always a really fun time when all of your friends can come around to your house to play a game together. However, tabletop games do take up a lot of space in your home and it’s often hard to arrange enough people over to play with you, physically, at your house.

That’s where digital board games come into play! There are a bunch of different digital board games out on various platforms, but we are here to talk about digital board games on Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch is a pretty portable console, meaning that you can easily take these games wherever you’d go. It’s a great way to introduce your friends to these board games without having to lug them around - and often these digital board games can also be played online or through single-player, which is a big plus.

If you favour Android phones over Nintendo Switch, you can check board games on Android!

Without any further adieu, let’s get into the ten best board games for Nintendo Switch.

Original Article by Jupiter Hadley, latest update by Pocket Gamer Staff