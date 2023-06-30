What are the differences between the Razer Kishi V2 and V2 Pro?

As you might already know, we're big fans of the Razer Kishi V2 here at Pocket Gamer. It's an upgrade over its predecessor in every conceivable way, and it's an easy recommendation if you're in the market for a new mobile controller.

Earlier this year, Razer released the Razer Edge, a tablet boasting impressive performance and versatility as a handheld gaming device. It also comes bundled with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, a tweaked version of the existing controller. At the time of writing, you can only get one by purchasing the Edge, but Razer has teased that it might become available as a standalone product in the future.

Haptic feedback

So, what new things does the Razer Kishi V2 Pro bring to the table? Well, one of them you can literally feel – haptic feedback. Unlike the standard V2, the Pro version comes equipped with Razer HyperSense haptics. That means that any apps and games that natively offer controller vibration can be enjoyed as intended by the developer. This isn't limited to what you download from Google Play, either. Several streaming services and some of the most popular emulators will also benefit from haptic feedback as a console controller would.

But what about mobile games that don't natively support vibration? Razer has thought of that too. For select titles, Razer's HyperSense Haptics will dynamically create vibrations using game audio. Naturally, it won't work in every case, which is why Razer is hand-picking titles to have this feature. But if you're interested to see how it works and have a Razer Edge, Diablo Immortal fully supports HyperSense Haptics, and it's pretty impressive!

A 3.5mm headphone jack

Wireless technology is great and offers a tonne of positives. You don't have to worry about getting tangled in dangling wires or accidentally yanking your headphones out by mistake if they get caught on something. And yet, if you have an excellent pair of wired cans, you want to use them when playing games to enjoy that high-fidelity audio or don't want to risk the battery dying mid-gaming session. Alternatively, perhaps you simply prefer them for other personal reasons. That's equally fair, in my opinion.

With the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, you can plug your headphones into its 3.5mm jack. As someone clinging onto their Google Pixel 3a, because most modern smartphones don't have a headphone slot, it's a great feature. It serves to add to the Razer Edge's versatility, allowing you to use wired or wireless headphones, depending on your needs at the time.

And everything else the Razer Kishi V2 brings

Of course, beyond these additions, the V2 Pro also offers the same features as the standard controller. That means console-quality face buttons, an excellent d-pad, triggers, bumpers and analogue sticks. You also get a few customisations options with the inclusion of two programmable buttons, allowing you to tailor each experience to better suit your preferences.