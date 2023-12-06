Once Human is hosting another closed beta test on PC with new features

Last year, NetEase Games revealed a rather weird project called Once Human. It is a whacky survival game that transports players into a post-apocalyptic world plagued by the weirdest creatures you can imagine. Closed beta tests have been held over the last few months, with another beginning today.

Once Human’s latest CBT is exclusively for PC users and allows players to get a taste of several features from the official launch next year. From open-world exploration to weapon crafting, base building, PvE combat, and PvP battles, there’s a lot to do during this playtest. The new nine-minute trailer below gives an intricate look at everything set to join the game.

If you haven’t heard about the title before, Once Human is set to be a free-to-play multiplayer supernatural survival game on PC and mobile. The invasion of extra-terrestrial Stardust onto the planet transformed living creatures into ferocious Aberrants with superpowers. A set of humans formed the Metas, whose sole purpose was to protect the remaining humans from this threat.

In order to combat these creatures, players must gather resources, scavenge for food, and build strongholds. While the streets will always be full of high-octane battles, players can drive around in an upgradable RV to explore the massive world around them. The RV acts as a makeshift base and is fitted with some combat capabilities as well.

The goal with each of these betas was to consistently introduce new features, building onto the lore of the game. Between surviving hordes of Aberrants and uncovering secrets in abandoned military bases, players are sure to be occupied for hours in Once Human.

If you're interested in the closed beta test, visit Once Human’s official website for more information. You can also head over to the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.