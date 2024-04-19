L3E7 is a stunning LBS game where you defend a cyberpunk Earth across a location-based service

Preferred Partner Feature

L3E7 has announced the upcoming alpha testing phase for its visually stunning open-world LBS game that invites you to dive into an alternate version of Earth. Tucked away on the other side of the sun, this twin planet is said to have been crafted by a superior cosmic entity as a replica of the Earth we know and love - only this time, you'll explore a gorgeous neon-lit environment across cityscapes that mirror their real-life counterparts.

L3E7’s acronym is derived from “Lagrange3 (L3): Earth’s 7win,” where “Lagrange 3” refers to “Lagrange Point 3,” and “7win” creatively combines “twin” with the concept of “7 wonders.” The L3E7 team uses Google Maps data to craft the world, so that you can look forward to discovering a familiar and fresh cyberpunk landscape while encountering beautifully designed characters along the way. Boasting "the world's first 3D open-world LBS game incorporating blockchain technology", the Location-Based Service has been in development for two years, with handiwork from a seasoned development team adept at crafting triple-A titles.

You'll not only be able to engage in thrilling asynchronous PVEVP as you invest in character growth and protect the Earth's landmarks, but you'll also be able to step out into the real world and interact with the community outdoors. You'll climb up the ranks depending on the damage you deal within a certain timeframe, with a variety of strategies you can tinker around with to match the boss' attributes, IRL weather conditions, and the stats of the landmark you're safeguarding.

If that sounds like it's exactly your cup of tea, you can learn more about L3E7 on their official Twitter/X. L3E7 will be available to play on both mobile and PC.