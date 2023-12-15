Art of Rally has revealed its iOS launch date, with an Android release to follow at a later date

Funselektor has announced the upcoming release date for art of rally, letting players get their hands on the stylised racing game on iOS this January 18th. The game lets you control iconic vehicles that hail from the 60s to give you a taste of racing with vintage cars, as well as cars from Group B, Group S and Group A.

In the mobile version of art of rally, you can look forward to plenty of improvements that build upon the success of the console and PC versions, all presented in vibrant visuals with stylised top-down environments across Japan, Germany, Finland, Norway and Sardinia. It will also include the latest Australia DLC upon launch.

The game also offers beginner-friendly options for those who are just starting to get their feet wet, as well as hardcore challenges for expert drivers as they flaunt their handbrake turns, Scandinavian flick, left foot braking, counter steering, and so much more. There will be plenty of ways to show off as you climb the global leaderboards as well, or you can take on the weekly and daily challenges for the ultimate bragging rights.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for "art of rally" on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $7.99 a pop or your local equivalent, with a 2-week launch sale at $4.99. The Android release will follow at a later date after the iOS release.

You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.