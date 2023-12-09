Zenless Zone Zero teases fans with new action-packed trailer at The Game Awards 2023

In case you missed it, HoYoverse has dropped another scintillating trailer for Zenless Zone Zero at The Game Awards 2023, hyping up the highly anticipated RPG even further. While there's no exact date for the official release just yet, we do know that we can all finally get our hands on the action-packed urban adventure next year.

In the latest trailer for Zenless Zone Zero, you can catch just how chaotic things can get inside the Hollow, and how you, as a Proxy, can help your teams fight against the horrifically Corrupted monsters within. You'll get to use a wide variety of characters from different affiliations, each one flaunting a unique kind of swag that's just too stylish not to gape at.

The combat is extremely fluid, and you can throw out your combos left and right in incredibly smooth transitions like it's nobody's business. There's plenty of eye candy in here too with all of the gorgeously designed characters - a quality you can expect from the makers of Genshin Impact.

I personally have the privilege of trying out the game during its currently ongoing Equalizing Test, and suffice it to say that I'll be playing this game when it comes out officially - no doubt about that (I'll also be posting my preview and first impressions on the game once the CBT is done!).

For now, if you're eager to try out some more action-packed titles to feed the adrenaline junkie within you, why not take a look at our list of the best action games on Android to get your fill? You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments within Zenless Zone Zero, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.