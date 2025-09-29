Uncharted Waters Origin is taking you to the South China Sea with Zheng He this autumn

Catch some Eastern waves

Investment Season 4: Eastern Wave now available

Five new Grade 25 ships added

Special autumn-themed events to run through October

If you're done messing around with the recently introduced Production feature, Line Games has launched a brand new chapter for Uncharted Waters Origin, kicking off Investment Season 4: Eastern Wave. It features legendary Ming Dynasty explorer Zheng He and will run until December 14th.

Season Four in Uncharted Waters Origin takes you to the South China Sea, highlighting ports like Quanzhou and Macau. Here, you’ll be able to trade for exclusive goods such as giraffes and rare fabrics, textiles, and livestock.

A new Great Adventure activity also makes its debut, where daily geographic coordinates sent to your in-game mailbox lead you to Land Exploration sites. Completing these expeditions earns you Season Investment Certificates and the new Grade 25 Build Request, essential for shipbuilding.

Speaking of ships, five Grade 25 ships join the fleet this season: the Large Corvette, Soleil Royal, San Felipe, Large Fu Ship, and Djong. To craft these vessels, you’ll need Grade 25 materials along with either a Grade 25 Build Request or an improved Grade 24 ship.

Alongside this, the Mate Transcendence system now features a Stage 2 upgrade, allowing Admirals and Mates who’ve already surpassed Stage 1 to gain an additional +40 levels overall. You can also embark on similar adventures by checking out this list of the best sandbox games on mobile!

If that wasn’t enough, autumn festivities bring even more reasons to set sail. Until October 28th, the Fall Leaves 14-Day Attendance Event hands out seasonal chests with high-value rewards like S Grade Common Contracts and Enhance Protectants to everyone.

Seasonal crafting recipes return too, letting you prepare treats like Songpyeon, Mooncakes, Dango, and Roasted Chestnuts. These foods reward Fallen Leaf Tokens, which can be exchanged for growth materials and the new Transcendent Token needed for Stage 2.

To top it off, you’ve got the Full Moon 7-Day Attendance Event starting October 3rd and the Moon Festival Production Relief Event, available until October 12th, which eases recipe requirements for limited-time crafting.

Download Uncharted Waters Origin now for free.