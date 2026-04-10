Uncharted Waters Origin merges servers in April alongside Great Route pre-season

Should boost activity ahead of the next season

Uncharted Waters Origin begins server merges on April 20th and 27th

Great Route pre-season runs until May 10th with returning content

New Ship Inscriptions system adds extra endgame customisation

A ship sails better with a full crew. Uncharted Waters Origin is applying that logic to its servers as Line Games has announced a two-phase integration on April 20th and April 27th, merging fragmented player pools into two consolidated servers before things spread too thin to matter.

Phase one targets the Korea (World) region, folding Indian Ocean 1, 2, 3, and Coral Sea into a single Caribbean Sea server. Phase two follows a week later, bringing the Asia region's Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean servers together under Pacific Ocean - fewer servers, denser populations, more activity in the places that actually need it.

Running alongside the merge is the Great Route pre-season, live now through May 10th. It's a bridge period – past seasonal content returns, so you can catch up or fill in gaps before the new structure settles. Season 3's Age of Gold Trade Goods make a comeback, including Gold Bars and Silver Bars, along with older Season Mates and returning enemies like the Gold Bar Pillagers.

Two new Adventure locations have also been added, offering Grade 26 Ship Materials through land exploration. The more interesting system addition is Ship Inscriptions. You can now assign specific buffs directly to ships, with higher-tier inscriptions tied to competitive content, including nation ranking rewards. It’s a tiny bit of extra optimisation if you were looking for something fresh in the endgame loop.

Our Uncharted Waters Origin tier list is worth checking to see which ships are worth focusing on around the merge.

Events round things out. The Great Route Attendance event rewards 14 days of logins with tokens exchangeable for Mate Exclusive Gear and Growth Currency, while weekly missions and Saturday mail drops add more ways to stockpile resources throughout the pre-season window.

Before you set sail, grab the latest Uncharted Waters Origin codes for a few extra resources heading into the merge.