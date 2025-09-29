Wuthering Waves will unleash the version 2.7 update featuring new storylines and characters next month

Dawn breaks on dark tides

Two new main quests alongside an afterstory

Galbrena and Qiuyuan are the new resonators

The update releases on October 9th

Still making your way through version 2.6? Well, Kuro Games has revealed the next major update for Wuthering Waves, with Version 2.7, Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides launching in October. Announced during the latest Preview Special Broadcast, the update brings two new Resonators, fresh story chapters, new Echoes, events, optimisations, and a range of quality-of-life features.

Wuthering Waves’ main story expands with Chapter II Act X: The Bygone Shall Always Return and Chapter II Act XI: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides, alongside a new Afterstory, A Stranger in a Strange Land. These quests push the overarching narrative forward while tying in the mysterious new Resonators, Galbrena and Qiuyuan, who will be available in separate featured Convene phases.

Combat grows deeper with new Echoes, including nightmare versions of Viridblaze Saurian and Baby Roseshroom, plus the Flamewing’s Shadow Sonata set that boosts heavy attack and Echo skill synergy. This comes just in time for Halloween, accompanied by a fresh Tactical Hologram challenge, Lioness of Glory.

All the new events are set to keep you busy throughout the patch. Lament Recon adds Solaris Soldier combat trials, Freeze Frame encourages creative combat photography, and Gifts of Approaching Dawn delivers daily login rewards. Seasonal highlights include the Lollo Campaign: Ice Savior and the Septimont Weather Forecast platforming event.

If you're wondering who the best characters are to pick for this update, be sure to check out our Wuthering Waves tier list! Weapons aren’t forgotten either, with new arrivals Lux & Umbra and Emerald Sentence leading featured Weapon Convene phases. These will be featured alongside Wildfire Mark in the first half and Blazing Justice in the second. Some of the QoL optimisations include a Resonator Ascension Planned, improved Quest system, cleaner event menu, and more visual options.

Wuthering Waves will release version 2.7 on October 9th. You can visit the official website for more information.