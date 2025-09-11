Uncharted Waters: Origin lets you put together your own trinkets with new Production feature

Forty fathoms deep

Uncharted Waters: Origin introduces a brand-new Production feature

It comes alongside celebrations for three years since its Korean release

Recruit new first mates, take on a new assault and nab top rewards

With its dense recreation of the age of exploration, Uncharted Waters: Origin takes on the age of sail in a way that we don't often see on mobile. And now, to celebrate three years since its Korean release, we not only have anniversary events, but also some major new additions as well!

The biggest arrival is that of the new Production feature. Throughout gameplay, you'll unlock new Recipes that allow you to craft new items from gathered materials. The success rates you have are probability-based, so maximising your chances for a good outcome with mate assignments and meeting other conditions is crucial.

Naturally, there are new additions to your fleet, with the Jakob Walweik Assault allowing you to unlock an exclusive ship once you clear it as a reward. Then there are two new S Grade Mates with the mysterious female pirate Black Raven and Caribbean trader Cara Maue.

Bring me that horizon

Now, what about those rewards, eh? Well, running through until September 23rd, you can hop into the new Shipbuilding Festival, which allows the construction of Grade 23 ships in each nation's home port. Then there's the Inn Festival, where visits to the Inns of Soda Island and Santa Island will offer boosted appearances for your S Grade Mates.

Next up, there's a 14-day login event that offers rewards such as Korea 3rd Anniversary Celebration Exclusive Ship, a Director's 3rd Anniversary Gift Box and 9,000 Blue Gems. All this, and the new daily Limited Requests that offer tokens when cleared, which can be exchanged for even more rewards!

