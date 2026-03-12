Uncharted Waters Origin to collaborate with popular Webtoon Doom Breakers

Breaking point

Uncharted Waters Origin is set to collaborate with the popular Webtoon Doom Breaker

You'll be able to recruit main character Zephyr as an S-grade admiral

Meanwhile, events for both this collab and the 3.5th anniversary are underway

LINE Games and Motif's hit naval strategy RPG Uncharted Waters Origin is set to get in on the collab craze. And this time around, it's the surprisingly niche but popular Webtoon called Doom Breaker that's getting the honours. Starting now, it features fan-favourite characters from the series as recruitable shipmates.

Doom Breakers is a manhwa (Korean manga) that follows the adventures of Zephyr, your standard fantasy hero, battling to save the world from the evil god, Tartarus. But, in a bit of a twist, he actually loses. However, the gods give him a second chance at life, pushing him back ten years and giving Zephyr another shot at saving the world.

Unsurprisingly, then, Zephyr will serve as the S-grade Admiral here. He's joined by Altair Justina Cayenne, Ophelia Amleth and Anna Primrose as new S-grade Mates you can add to your roster as well.

Second chances

Naturally, you can also look forward to a host of celebratory events marking this collaboration, kicking off with the Collaboration Admiral Chronicle Prologue that is available until April 7th and offers a chance to jump into the collab storyline of Zephyr. There's also the Attendance for Humanity's Salvation login event available until the 24th, with plenty of goodies on the line.

Finally, you'll find a host of new events to celebrate Uncharted Waters Origin's 3.5th anniversary. Firework Salute of the Great Journey is a 14-day login event, while daily events will offer just as many rewards with themed missions for you to partake in. Be sure to check out our Uncharted Waters Origin mate tier list for some top tips if you're planning on having a go!

It's certainly an enticing reason to jump into Uncharted Waters Origin this month. But if you're looking for something to play in between jumping into this event, then why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our picks of the most intriguing recent releases?