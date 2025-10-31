Honor of Kings celebrates global culture with a new original skin series inspired by folklore

Limbo awaits

Honor of Kings may have celebrated its tenth anniversary a couple of weeks ago, but the energy hasn’t gone down. Level Infinite has just pushed out another update, which takes you to Limbo, a haunting new realm shaped by folklore, faith, and fate. It’s all part of a new original skin series focusing on global culture, drawing on myths and spiritual tales from LATAM, SEA, and ME.

Limbo is more than just a background. It's a key part of the evolving story. Since the Nucleus that previously maintained the realm exploded, new societies have started to form amid the ruins. Three heroes - Donghuang, Milady, and Biron - rise from opposing factions, each facing their own difficult choices between duty and emotion.

Their stories weave together to decide the future of this fragile world. From now until November 13th, you can collect their new original skins - Donghuang the Noble, Milady the Witch, and Biron the Undead - each reimagined through Limbo’s dark mystique.

The Explore the Wastes event runs until November 27th, giving you Lucky Draw Vouchers through active missions or purchase. Flip tiles for a chance at exclusive rewards, with an Epic skin guaranteed after ten flips and full selection boxes unlocked at twenty and thirty.

Then there’s the Limbo Card Collection Event (November 6th-27th), where completing missions earns card packs that can be traded, activated, or disenchanted for rarer rewards, including the coveted Limbo Flowborn+ Golden Post skin.

Meanwhile, the Dia de los Muertos celebration adds a burst of colour to Limbo’s gloom, with Angela – Ferrier of Souls and Sun Ce – Driver of Souls available alongside a cashback event running through November.

Meanwhile, the Dia de los Muertos celebration adds a burst of colour to Limbo's gloom, with Angela – Ferrier of Souls and Sun Ce – Driver of Souls available alongside a cashback event running through November.