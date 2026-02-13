Uncharted Waters Origin celebrates Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day with a special update

Double celebration

The update introduces Admiral Dagna Kalros

Unlock Per Sorensen and Frida Stensdottir by completing the quest

Special New year and Valentine's events available

Uncharted Waters Origin is continuing its new year celebrations, this time with a stack of seasonal events and story content to usher in the Lunar New Year alongside Valentine’s Day.

The biggest addition comes through a new Admiral Chronicle focused on Dagna Kalros. Her storyline digs into the disappearance of her family’s fortune, gradually pulling you into a more personal mystery rather than another grand historical detour.

Progressing through the Chronicle unlocks the A Grade Mate Per Sorensen, and finishing it lets you recruit the S Grade Mate Frida Stensdottir at the inn. Fredrick from Bristol also joins the roster as a recruitable S Grade Mate once you’ve built enough friendship.

If you’re unsure who’s worth investing in long-term, it might be a good time to check out the latest Uncharted Waters Origin tier list of mates before you start reshuffling your fleet.

Trade and exploration get a nudge forward too. Phase two of Investment Season Five: North Sea Clan introduces the new trade good Red Smoked Herring, along with fresh Adventure Notes like Northern Records tied to land exploration across Greece and the North Sea.

A new Craft Workshop category has also been added, letting you turn trade goods into growth materials or cosmetic gear for your mates, which should make downtime between voyages feel a bit more productive.

Seasonal events fill out the rest of the update. The Valentine’s Trade Event increases demand for specific goods across certain regions, giving merchants a chance to turn a tidy profit, while the Sweet Voyage Ticket system ties together attendance rewards, crafting missions, and lucky draws offering ship vouchers and materials.

On the Lunar New Year side, the Eastern New Year Greetings login event hands out Blue Gems and other resources, making daily check-ins a little more rewarding than usual.

Before you head back to port, though, don’t forget to grab the latest Uncharted Waters Origin codes for some freebies!