Uncharted Waters Origin sets sail with new S-grades matches and festival of luck update

Four inn employees can now join your crew

Memoirs rewards get a long-overdue upgrade

The Festival of Luck runs through December 14th

It hasn’t even been that long since Uncharted Waters Origin wrapped up its Halloween festivities, and Line Games is already steering the ship into its next big update. This one leans less spooky and more generous, bundling together new S-grade mates, refreshed Memoirs rewards, exclusive Admiral gear, and a full suite of Festival of Luck events that run right into mid-December.

The headline addition is a fun one: four inn employees can now be recruited as S-grade mates. Max out your Friendship with Azeneth (Seville), Adelina (Porto), Purnama (Jakarta), or Sunita (Malacca), and they’ll happily join your crew.

Memoirs have also been given a much-needed tune-up. Outdated rewards have been swept out, replaced with items that actually matter – Mate Common Contracts, Blue Gems, and other modern currencies you’ll use daily.

Five Admirals (Joao Franco, Catalina Erantzo, Ali Vezas, Otto Baynes, and Ernst Von Bohr) even get new exclusive gear slotted in as their final Memoirs reward. And if you already bought those Memoirs? The gear arrives straight to your inbox, no reruns required.

The seasonal centrepiece, though, is the Festival of Luck, running through December 14. Fourteen days of log-ins earn you a Luck Certificate Lottery Ticket, which can spit out a haul of Investment Deeds, very handy if you're catching up with Investment Season 4.

The rotating Hot Time buffs are back, too, cycling weekly between trade discounts, bartering perks, shipbuilding cuts, and cheaper land-exploration tools. It’s essentially a month-long economic tailwind.

And if you’re the type who hoards Ducats, the new Company Alliance shop category turns that stockpile into tangible progress. Common Contracts, Fortifiers, Special Manuals, Tally Cards, everything loops back into a two-step auction system where you can cash out for high-value ship materials or past exclusive mate gear.

Uncharted Waters Origin’s latest update is live now. And if you’re looking for more open-ended adventures, check out our list of the best sandbox games on mobile!