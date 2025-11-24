Raid: Shadow Legends to introduce the Yautja and Xenomorph in upcoming collab

That's the predator and the alien, respectively

Raid: Shadow Legends is bringing in two titans of cinema

The Alien and Predator both join as new legendary champions

Nab them as a free login reward and Elite Champion Pass reward, respectively

Considering they come from two entirely separate franchises, it's strange how intrinsically tied together the Alien and Predator are. From a throwaway prop in the background of Predator 2 (great movie, fight me), they've become practically entwined, as is the case with the upcoming Raid: Shadow Legends collab featuring both.

The best part is that this is a long-runner of an event, set to continue through to February 24th next year. These won't be the 'classic' duo, though. Instead, they'll be inspired by the most recent entries in the series. The Xenomorph is drawn from FX's Alien Earth, while the Yautja (that's the Predator) is Dek from the recently released film Predator: Badlands.

Until January 8th, you can bag the Xenomorph Legendary Champion for free with the seven-day login event. Meanwhile, you can nab other goodies for logging in up to 14 days in a row. The Predator will be available in the Elite Champion Pass as its final reward, although you'll need to purchase the pass before January 23rd to qualify for it.

Hunting season

I'll admit, I wouldn't be surprised if some of you purists out there are put off by these being the new versions of famous characters. But at the same time, considering both these spin-offs have been so well-received, it makes sense they'd capitalise on it.

And even for those (somehow) not familiar with either, it's an exciting opportunity to nab two powerful new champions. So be sure to check in, and check out our Raid: Shadow Legends tier list to see who they could pair up with.

