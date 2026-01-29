Truck Masters offers up the open road for you to roam on iOS and Android

Life is a highway

Truck Masters: World Simular is a trucking sim now available on iOS and Android

Hop behind the wheel of branded eighteen-wheelers and traverse the United States

Take on challenging routes through deserts, mountains and beyond with realistic driving controls

It's become a bit of a running joke in the world of gaming, but it's fair to say that the simulator genre is a bit of an odd one. Why, after a long day of work, would you want to simulate labouring on a farm or driving a truck? Well, Truck Masters may not answer that, but for those who like it, that's the kind of thing they'll love.

The name gives it away, but Truck Masters: World Simulator allows you to hop into the driver's seat of an eighteen-wheeler and roam the highways of the United States, making deliveries and managing challenging routes.

You'll be able to hop behind the wheel of real-life trucks, including those from Freightliner and Kenworth. You'll even be able to customise them as you see fit, all while experiencing realistic driving conditions ranging across the vastness of North America through day and night.

I've no doubt that there's an element of 'doing the thing you love' as to why people enjoy simulators so much. And let's be honest, there is something romantic about roaming the open highways. It's just that Truck Masters takes out the tedium involved without actually getting into trucking.

Truck Masters: World Simulator is certainly an intriguing beast. It seems quite feature-rich, and the variety of vehicles, environments and the challenge of traversing everywhere from desert roads to mountain highways ensures you won't be asleep at the wheel.

At the same time, Truck Masters has had a bit of a rough reception on iOS that indicates this goose could use a little longer to cook properly. But new updates look to remedy that.

