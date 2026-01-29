Love and Magic: Spellfyre unveils release dates for when magic (and drama) filled class is in session

Alakazam!

Love and Magic: Spellfyre has revealed its release trailer, just in time for the end of the month!

Enrol at Elderwood as the scion of the villainous Dreadbane

Everyone's out to get you, if they find who you are, can you win their respect and perhaps their love?

If there's anything Baldur's Gate 3 has taught me, it's that fantasy + romance = a winning formula with fans. I suppose there's not much in the way of space for steamy drama in our modern age. Certainly, Love and Magic: Spellfyre is banking on appealing to a demographic in the mood for magical love.

We've covered Love and Magic before, but you'll be excited to find out that it's set for a January 29th release date on both iOS and Android. It sees you playing as the heir to the evil Dreadbane, a now-vanquished villain. And naturally, your dark legacy means anyone and everyone is gunning for you.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) for you, your magical studies have you enrolled at Elderwood University. This institution for the training of witches and wizards boasts a vast array of characters with a bone to pick with you, if they find out who you are. Can you win their respect? And, perhaps, their hearts?

Shia-kazing!

Love and Magic comes to us from Candlelight Games, a studio packed with alumni from Pixelberry who previously worked on the super-popular Choices series. And Candlelight look set to continue that tradition, with a twisting narrative packed with plenty of opportunities for drama.

The most recent release offers an idea of some more of the story. Whether that be Headmistress Windworn, who has control of a magical bracelet that can off you at the flick of a wrist, or the fact that your position as Dreadbane's heir is initially hidden. All of this points to a great new release for fans of the Choices series and really any narrative visual novel out there.

You can pre-register for Love and Magic now, but if you're just too eager to wait, you can always tide yourself over by sinking your teeth into our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile that you can play right now.