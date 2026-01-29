5 new mobile games to try this week - January 29th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Equip your multifaceted dwarves for auto-battle
- Collect pixel-art creatures Game Boy-style
- Break codes to save the world
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Dokimon: Quest
What is it about retro creature collecting that always looks so charming? Dokimon: Quest harkens back to the good ol' days not only with its pixel-art visuals but also with its core gameplay, where it's all about catching monsters and battling with them in the wild for fun.
Dokimon adds a modern twist to the formula by letting you speed up combat though, as well as a handy feature that lets you edit your monster's stats. These quality-of-life features definitely appeal to mobile gamers today, so if you're looking to get a dose of nostalgia but don't quite have the time to unearth your old Game Boy, this might just be the next best thing!
2
Astro Busters
Speaking of old-school cool, Astro Busters takes you through the hellish vastness of space across this modernised arcade shooter. The physics-based mechanics spice up missions as you try to upgrade your ships throughout each level, with both single-player and multiplayer modes depending on your mood.
And because we're apparently all about modernised features in this list, there's the cloud-based leaderboards you can take on as well as immersive vibrations that trigger on damage - plus, there's a lovely reward system whenever you clear sub-tasks too to keep you coming back for more.
3
Evo Defense: Merge TD
We pivot from monsters and moons to magic and merging with Evo Defence, an adorable tower defence roguelike with plenty of madcap merge mechanics. You get to pick different classes to fight for your kingdom, and given that matches only last for three minutes, it's ideal for some quick pick-up-and-play action on mobile.
There are tons of different builds to strategise with as well, along with a variety of formations that make the most impact. And because the visuals are just so darn cute, crushing defeats won't feel too bad - it's a roguelike, after all, so you can always start over and try again, can't you?
4
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot
Honestly, this one's worth a go from the official trailer's voiceover alone, but if that's not enough to lure you in, perhaps its pixel-art auto-battles will. Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot lets you strategise your runs with the right equipment, positions, and recruits to make each battle more successful than the last, with the titular loot boosting your roguelike experience.
Your legion of dwarves will have different classes and stats that you can synergise, so how you manage your abilities and resources will make or break each run. The one-tap controls add to the convenience too, so it's easy to give it a go - especially since the trailer's narrator threatens to shave your beard if you don't.
5
TR-49
Now, if eerie unknowns are what you're after, inkle knows exactly what to serve up with TR-49. You'll need to hone your powers of deduction to understand what's going on, because while everything is framed with a WWII-era machine in a code-breaking facility, there's something much deeper at play here - and it's up to you and your super-sleuthing skills to find out.
Essentially, you'll try to piece together the odd backstories of the people who made the machine, reading between the lines and checking to see what each letter or number inside the machine is trying to say. And with the top-notch voice-acting ramping up the immersion as you go along, don't be surprised to check the time and realise just how many hours you've already sunk into a seemingly random string of letters.