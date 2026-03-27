Trickcal: Chibi Go to celebrate its half-anniversary with new free pulls and new character

Go chibi, go

Trickcal: Chibi Go is complementing its half-anniversary celebrations with all-new content

You can nab a brand-new character in the form of [Eternal Dreamer] ED

And jump into a new minigame, check out the Revival Theater or take the chance to nab 200 free draws

The grotesquely cute idle RPG Trickcal: Chibi Go is set to celebrate its half-anniversary with a suite of new events. EpidGames' six-month milestone kicks off now with a host of new story content, not to mention a new system to empower your characters further in Trickcal: Chibi Go.

Naturally, the headlining addition here is that of a brand-new character in the form of the latest Eldyne Apostle, [Eternal Dreamer] ED. Throughout the event, you'll find that this new three-star character, not to mention legendary card [Luc-ED Dream], will have increased draw rates, meaning it'll be fairly easy to add them to your roster.

And working out your roster for this update is recommended, considering this update also comes with the addition of the new [Yearning] system. This essentially functions as a prestige mode to further enhance even six-star characters, with ED, Momo and Vivi being the debut characters in the system.

Go go go

This update also introduces a new character-centric event for ED called [The Eternal Dreams of Electric Sheep] (cheeky little Blade Runner reference). This story content will explore ED's connection to another fan-favourite character, Nata, and offers some interesting rewards as well.

There's also a host of other content that you'll want to check in on before it's gone. Ranging from a new minigame in the form of [MOD: Made of Daydream], a variety of returning stories you can experience via the Revival Theater and four new Apostle skins for you to gather.

While it may not be my kind of thing, I can see there's plenty here for Trickcal: Chibi Go fans to enjoy. If you're not all that fussed on it, however, you can still experience plenty of exciting new stuff via our list of the five new mobile games to try this week!