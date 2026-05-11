Cygames renews trademark on long-dormant Platinum Games collab, Lost Order

Cygames have renewed their trademark for the game Lost Order

Originally slated as a collaboration between them and Platinum Games, it may no longer be dormant

Lost Order previously received a closed beta, but news has been absent since then

When it comes to gaming, it's not uncommon for something highly anticipated to be announced, end up in development hell and be quietly shelved with neither press nor players any the wiser. Sometimes, however, things do brighten up a bit, as is the case today with Cygames and the long-dormant Lost Order.

As reported by the folks over at Gematsu, it seems that Cygames have filed a new trademark extension for Lost Order. First announced back in 2016, this was slated to be a mobile RPG developed in collaboration with cult-hit developer Platinum Games. It even received a brief closed beta and seemed to be well along in development before going dormant.

Cygames and Platinum had previously teamed up for two slated projects, the first being Lost Order and the second Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link. Of course, Re:Link also eventually saw the light of day, but only after Platinum had left the project. So it stands to reason that if Lost Order is back in the works, this will be a solely Cygames release.

Not-so-lost

Lost Order was highly anticipated by many fans, and for good reason. With powerhouse talent such as Platinum Games and Final Fantasy artist Akikiho Yoshida onboard, there was definitely reason to get excited.

However, just the fact that our sibling site refers to Platinum solely as the 'Bayonetta developers' probably indicates how far back in time this project was first announced. And while the new trademark doesn't indicate an imminent release, it does suggest that work is quietly ongoing behind the scenes.

Whether or not Lost Order turns out to be a worthwhile release, I don't doubt it'll likely be much different to what Cygames and Platinum could have produced together.

In the meantime, if you want to keep yourself occupied and see what else is of interest on mobile, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android and find out our preferred picks for you to play?