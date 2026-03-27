Peach Farmer Season 22 is now live!

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Season 22 is now live in Peach Farmer

Peach Farmer, a game we saw place at the Very Big Indie Pitch last year, has had a large content update for Season 22. Peach Farmer is more than just another TGC collecting card game. In it, you can collect Boosters to discover new cards, build your collection, and then unlock a crafting system that has you spending Dust and Elixir to take duplicate cards, burn them, and use them to create something new.

The cards themselves in Peach Farmer represent real-life Peach Stars, often exclusive to the game itself. You can collect them to win real-life rewards. It's the concept of a collectable card game, but with sets that really matter!

With the launch of Season 22, there are not only new cards featuring new Peach Stars, but there is also an entirely new story for you to follow and enjoy. There is a new magical resource that has been added to the game, called PafPaf, which can be collected every six hours. You can discover what exactly the PafPaf is and where it came from, alongside climbing the leaderboard, collecting new cards, and unlocking new rewards.

Peach Farmer isn't slowing down in their content creation and seasons, but adding a new currency is an interesting way to refresh the game, alongside a backstory to make it all make sense.

Season 22 is now in-game, so you can start collecting and unlocking PafPaf today.