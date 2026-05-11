Alien Tribe 3 looks to offer real-time 4X action on iOS this month

Alien Tribe 3 is coming soon to iOS with a mix of 4X, RTS and tower defence

Establish dominance in the galaxy while fighting off waves of invaders

Manage resources and take on the enemy in fleet-to-fleet combat

Ever since it was first inaugurated, the holy grail of the 4X genre has been space. Be that Stellaris or Endless Space, the final frontier and its conquest is perhaps the most enduring setting besides Earth itself. Now, iOS fans may have another hit on their hands with Alien Tribe 3.

In Alien Tribe 3, you're offered the exceptional challenge of conquering the galaxy through the usual 4X (explore, expand, exploit, exterminate) means. All of which is done in real time, from conquering different solar systems to pure galactic-scale conquest. But it's not enemy factions that're the main problem for your fledgling empire, but those from beyond.

Because alongside 4X gameplay, Alien Tribe 3 integrates RTS and tower defence. You'll have to fend off increasingly vicious waves of invaders as you expand and colonise, building up your defences to hold the line against the enemy while also establishing dominance across the stars, building up your supply lines and increasing your power.

Stellar domination

Yes, Alien Tribe 3 isn't quite Stellaris, and doesn't seem to offer the same depth. But I doubt that'd really be feasible on a smartphone (for now). What it does offer, however, is an intriguing mix of tried-and-proven mechanics and gameplay elements that all gel well together.

Of course, for those of you looking for an in-depth 4X with all the bells and whistles, the more straightforward and minimalist gameplay of Alien Tribe 3 may not suffice. But if you are looking for a player-friendly way to conquer the galaxy, then keep an eye out for when it's planned to drop later this month.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to unleash your inner Darth Vader even further, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android to find out what our favourite picks in the genre are that you can play right now?