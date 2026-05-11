Digimon Up opens pre-registration for the upcoming retro take on the classic creature collector

Digimon Up has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android

It's the latest mobile spinoff of the hit creature collector

The spinoff is planned for a late July release, according to store listings

While Pokémon undoubtedly rules the roost for creature collectors, even before Palworld broke the glass ceiling, there were plenty seeking to take their crown. And perhaps the best-known and in some ways regarded as superior, is Digimon! Soon, you'll be able to experience this digital take on creature collection for yourself in Digimon Up.

Digimon Up is the latest mobile spinoff of the popular franchise, and has just opened pre-registration on iOS and Android, which comes alongside the first glimpses of gameplay in the store page screenshots. All rendered in familiar retro pixel fashion, of course.

Judging by what we've seen, it appears that Digimon Up will take a more traditional JRPG approach to the battles between its digital monsters. You'll be able to train up your favourite creatures and pit them in battles against one another, making use of cards with different moves and buffs in order to change the tide of battle.

Digi-doh!

As you can probably tell, details are still a little scant about Digimon Up in English. Which, considering they're planning a late July release (according to the iOS App Store), is a little worrying. In comparison, Bandai Namco are eagerly promoting stuff like Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's fifth season.

Digimon Up, meanwhile, gets a revamped version of its first teaser trailer. That's not to suggest that this will be a bad spinoff, far from it. However, I think many fans will probably be a little disconcerted at the lack of details and promotion thus far. Here's hoping more is on the way to really build up the hype for Digimon's return to mobile.

Still, it looks as if a full international release is pretty likely. So in the meantime, while you wait for Digimon Up, maybe you need something to tide you over? Well, Goblin Sushi is a little more likely to make you lose your appetite... in a good way(?)