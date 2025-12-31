Trickcal: Chibi Go celebrates 100 days with free pulls, new Apostle Epica, and returning player rewards

New Year new bonuses

Trickcal: Chibi Go marks its 100-day milestone with generous login rewards

New 3-star Apostle Epica joins the roster with a dedicated Special Recruitment banner

Returning players receive exclusive bonuses, including elite Apostle selection rewards

Hitting 100 days is always a funny milestone for a mobile release. It’s long enough to prove it's sticking around, but still early enough that everyone’s figuring things out as they go. Trickcal: Chibi Go is leaning into that energy with a chunky 100-Day Celebration update landing on January 1st, and it’s very much a “thanks for hanging out, here’s a lot of stuff” kind of party.

It’s a rather generous event. Logging in during the celebration can net you a frankly silly number of pulls, with up to 250 Apostle recruitments on the table once you factor in all the login bonuses and event rewards. That includes recruitment tickets, 3-star Apostle tickets, and a pile of Crystal Leaves, which should keep the summoning itch scratched for a while.

There’s also a new Apostle joining the roster. Epica, the Bard of Elias, steps in as part of the celebration and gets her own Special Recruitment banner with boosted rates. The update doesn’t forget about lapsed players either. If you’ve been away from Elias for a month or more, there’s a returning player event waiting with extra rewards and the option to pick from a selection of elite Apostles.

On the cosmetic side, the update introduces the first bridal-themed outfit, starting with a wedding look for Epica. It’s exactly the kind of light, celebratory addition you’d expect from something that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it fits neatly alongside the anniversary vibe.

All told, the 100-Day Celebration feels like a confident checkpoint rather than a victory lap. If you’re already playing Trickcal: Chibi Go, there’s plenty of incentive to log in and stock up.

And if you’re shopping around for something similarly low-pressure, our list of the best card battlers on Android is a good place to keep browsing.