Battle Waves: Mobile is an upcoming, deck-building auto-battler, promising endless combinations

Battle Waves: Mobile is the debut effort from Gabriel's Games

Simple, straightforward, but with endless combinations is the name of the game

Enjoy colourful visuals and an engaging but deep format

It's another day ending with 'y', and that means there's a brand-new deckbuilder coming to mobile! But Battle Waves: Mobile may just stand out, not just because it's not a roguelike, but through its gameplay. The first release from the newly opened indie studio Gabriel's Games, could be what they need to put their name on the map.

Battle Waves is simple and pretty much described by the title. You build up your deck, place down units and watch them traverse down lanes towards the enemy. Your goal is to build up the proper combinations to counter your opponent's picks, eventually overwhelming them and reaching their base at the end.

Again, this is pretty simple, but not necessarily bad despite that. And with its cartoonish, pleasingly colourful visuals, Battle Waves already stands out graphically. Meanwhile, for completionists, it promises a huge variety of synergies and combinations to build your deck around.

Waving back and forth

While we do get a solid look at the gameplay of Battle Waves in the newly released gameplay trailer, there's far from as much detail as some of you might be hoping for. It's hard to know how a deckbuilder will play just from visuals alone after all.

However, for a debut, it's nice to see something simple rather than something more ambitious and outlandish that could fall apart if done poorly. Battle Waves looks to have a pleasant art style, simple but challenging gameplay, and a good variety of units and cards. And that might be enough to make this debut indie title stand out on mobile when it drops later this month.

Looking to put your strategy skills to the test in a more traditional manner? Why not check out our list of the best strategy games on iOS and find out what our favourite picks are?