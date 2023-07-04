Trading Legend gift codes: July 2023

Use these Trading Legend gift codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

Trading Legend is a business sim with an Ancient Chinese theme. It has been developed and published by 37games, who have previously published Soul Land: Awaken Warsoul, Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG and Golden Bazaar: Game of Tycoon. If you are an avid player of Trading Legend and are looking for working gift codes that you can use to claim some free in-game rewards, then you have landed in the right place. Down below, we will share a list of all working Trading Legend gift codes for your convenience.

List of all active Trading Legend gift codes

HNY888 - New Year Pack code

- New Year Pack code DLDISCORD

XMAS999 - Christmas Pack Code

- Christmas Pack Code VIP6666

FP8888

VIP8888

FB6666

Here is a list of all working gift codes:

How to redeem Trading Legend gift codes?

Open the game and click on the game assist button located at the left middle side of the screen in white

Now click on the gift code exchange button, and a new window will pop up

Enter any of the active Trading Legend gift codes from above and verify by entering the captcha code

Click on the redeem button

After the successful redemption pop-up, go back to the game and collect your rewards through the in-game mail

Redeeming gift codes in Trading Legend is a pretty simple process. However, if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed gift codes before, it might be a bit confusing. Therefore, here is a step-by-step guide to teach you

Trading Legend is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.