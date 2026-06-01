Ahead of the Game - Only One Tower is actual tower defence with, well, only one tower

All by your lonesome

Defend against relentless waves of foes as a single tower

Collect coins and use them to upgrade as you go along

Battles play out automatically until you perish

It's all about taking a stand as the last bastion of hope in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

Much like roguelikes and card battlers, there's something about tower defence games that always gets to me. Perhaps it's the compelling gameplay and that "just one more run" itch it always seems to scratch, or its pick-up-and-play nature that's ideal for mobile. Whatever it is, Only One Tower definitely delivers, proving once again that there's beauty in simplicity, especially when you're on the go.

Like the title suggests, you have, essentially, only one tower. It's precariously placed in the midst of some sort of blob-based conflict, as all you really have to do is survive for a certain amount of time while relentless waves of slimy enemies charge at you from every which way. With each foe you eliminate, you earn coins - collect enough of them and you get to upgrade everything from your attack speed to your health regen, all so you can defeat more enemies and live to fight another day.

Now, I've seen criticism for its core mechanics at the moment, and it doesn't reinvent the wheel, so to speak, but it doesn't have to, really - not when the main gameplay loop is already as compelling as it is. And while I don't feel like this is the most original idea in the world, it's still satisfying enough to grab and go when you're looking for something simple and bite-sized to dive into for a few minutes while you're out and about.

I guess it also appeals to the fact that I'm getting lazier and lazier as time goes by, so watching automated battles unfold before me without me needing to lift a finger (except for when I'm upgrading stuff) is an absolute win in my book.

So, how do you play Only One Tower?

Currently in its early access phase on the Google Play Store, Only One Tower is actually still gathering feedback from the community based on the comments I've seen online. There is, of course, still a lot of room for improvement, but there's something here, and hopefully, the dev can continue to improve it to whip it into its best shape once it's officially launched.