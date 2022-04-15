Call of Antia codes: April 2022

Use these Call of Antia codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

- Checked for new codes

If you are an avid player and are looking for Call of Antia codes, you have landed at the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all working Call of Antia codes that you can use to claim free rewards like gems, energy, gold, honor tokens, XP potions, and much more.

List of all active Call of Antia codes

puzzlelove

FiveSages - Rewards: 20k Gold and 50 Gems

- Rewards: 20k Gold and 50 Gems SemuTechnology - Rewards: 20k Gold and 50 Gems

- Rewards: 20k Gold and 50 Gems 50KFollowers

BraveCommander

SpringFestival - Rewards: 20k Gold and 100 Energy



- Rewards: 20k Gold and 100 Energy 2022antia - Rewards: 300 Gems

- Rewards: 300 Gems puzzle777 - Rewards: 300 Gems

- Rewards: 300 Gems COA777 - Rewards: 300 Gems

- Rewards: 300 Gems HappyNewYear2022 - Rewards: 100 Energy and 20k Gold

- Rewards: 100 Energy and 20k Gold GiftOfHonor - Rewards: 100 Gems and 5k Honor Tokens

Expired

AprilsFoolCoA

March8 - Rewards: 20k Gold and 50 Gems



- Rewards: 20k Gold and 50 Gems BattleCode - Rewards: 50k Gold and 100 Gems

- Rewards: 50k Gold and 100 Gems IriliaDungeon22

AntiaResolutions

FrostFestival - Use this code to get 300 gems and 50K gold

- Use this code to get 300 gems and 50K gold DecemberSecrets - Use this code to get 40K gold and 10K XP potions

- Use this code to get 40K gold and 10K XP potions TreasureHunters - Use this code to get 100 energy

- Use this code to get 100 energy BlackFriday2021 - Use this code to get 200 gems

Here is a list of all working Call of Antia codes:

Make sure to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working Call of Antia codes. We will keep updating this list with more new Call of Antia codes as and when they are available.

How to redeem Call of Antia codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon located on the top left side of the screen

Go to settings and click on the input button located next to the redemption code text

Enter any of the active Call of Antia codes from above and click on the confirm button to claim your reward

Redeeming codes in Call of Antia is a pretty simple process. However, it could be challenging if you are new to the game or haven’t redeemed codes before. But don’t worry; follow these steps to learn how to redeem Call of Antia codes:

Call of Antia is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

Also, check out our list of the Best upcoming mobile games in 2022.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.